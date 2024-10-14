Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3106 — Stitching Realism

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Welcome to Series 3100 of Quilting Arts TV. In today’s episode of Quilting Arts TV, two different artists demonstrate approaches to stitching from real-life imagery.

First, Kestrel Michaud instructs you on creating photo-realistic subject matter by identifying and creating the highlight, midtone, and shadows.

Next, Judith Ahlborn uses travel photos to show her method for editing her photos—from cropping to filters—before ultimately stitching on the fabric picture.

Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Brandy Maslowski share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community in our Finishing Touches segments.

Learn techniques that will get you stitching realistically on this episode of Quilting Arts!

Instructions for all Series 3100 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Judith Ahlborn