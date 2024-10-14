Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3107 — Appliqué Two Ways

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Welcome to Series 3100 of Quilting Arts TV. Appliqué is a powerful technique for an art quilter.

On this episode of Quilting Arts, artist Kimberley Pierce Cartwright talks about her design process—from assigning colors to patterning to raw edge appliqué—for creating captivating narrative quilts.

Next, artist Judith Ahlborn demonstrates broderie perse, an appliqué technique that can be adapted to your artistic needs, whether you are using commercially available fabric or creating your own custom appliqués.

Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Brandy Maslowski share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community in our Finishing Touches segments.

Bring your artistic intentions into reality with appliqué!

Instructions for all Series 3100 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy.



IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Kimberley Pierce Cartwright