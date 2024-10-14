Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3108 — Dynamic Dimensions

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Welcome to Series 3100 of Quilting Arts TV. Introduce some dynamic dimension into your own art after this episode of Quilting Arts!

First, Cheryl Whited’s technique of created dimensional fabric tabs can inspire you to take a new direction.

Then, Shannon Conley uses traditional smocking in decidedly non-traditional ways.

Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Brandy Maslowski share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community in our Finishing Touches segments.

Fabric manipulation fascinates in this episode of Quilting Arts!

Instructions for all Series 3100 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Shannon Conley