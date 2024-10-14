Quilting Arts TV: Episode 3109 — Inspired By Nature

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Welcome to Series 3100 of Quilting Arts TV. Mother Nature never ceases to inspire artists. This episode of Quilting Arts presents how nature inspired two different artists.

In the first segment, Diana S. Fox create geode quilt designs using foundation piecing.

Next, Vicki Conley uses ombre fabric and foundation piecing to create skyscapes.

Finally, Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Brandy Maslowski share quilts created by members of the Quilting Arts community in our Finishing Touches segments.

How will you let nature inspire you after today’s episode of Quilting Arts?

Instructions for all Series 3100 segments are available in a free, downloadable eBook. Click here to get your copy.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork (detail) by Diana S. Fox