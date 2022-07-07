Quilting Big, Quilting Small: 4 Favorites That Play With Different Size Quilt Blocks

Like many folks, I started my quilting journey making traditional, block-based quilts. I sewed this way for many years and loved it, giving away many of my quilts as gifts or contributions to charity events.

I moved on to art quilts and made many—large and small—mostly inspired by photographs family members or I took. Those years were also very creative and had me pulling out my colored pencils and drawing paper to sketch and plan those quilts.

And then the modern quilt movement arrived. I was fascinated, impressed, and inspired yet again. The minimalism, the negative space, the matchstick quilting—these are my peeps!

One thing in modern quilting that always appeals to me is how traditional quilt blocks are reinterpreted into new work and, specifically, how sometimes they’re enlarged, partially shown, or otherwise manipulated. I’d like to share some fantastic examples that have appeared in some of our magazines.

Quarter Step by Betsy Vinegrad

Quarter Step (detail) by Betsy Vinegrad

This bed-size quilt uses three colors to maximum effect. There are six different sizes of the blue/green Hourglass block that grown exponentially across the quilt. I love how she gives each quilt block a quarter turn, creating meandering movement of blue and green throughout the piecing. The negative space provides quiet balance to the colorful patchwork. Betsy’s dense matchstick quilting mimics the triangle shapes in the negative space as well; a beautiful design touch!

Snowball Stand by Heather Kojan

Snowball Stand (detail) by Heather Kojan

Heather’s quilt is a delightful mélange of patterned fabrics which obscures the fact there are three different sizes of the primary Snowball block—small, medium, and large. A consistent background fabric ties all of the quilt blocks together. This complicated-looking piecing project is a little challenging but partial seams help the blocks fit together like puzzle pieces.

Riva Ridge by Betsy Vinegrad

Yes, here’s a second quilt from Betsy. This one, a wall hanging or throw quilt, beautifully uses both prints and solids to their complementary best. There are four sizes of equilateral triangles in this quilt; the pattern contains templates for these shapes but if you have—and know how to use—a 60-degree triangle cutting ruler, this is the perfect time to pull it out.

Diamond in the Rough by Christa Watson

Diamond in the Rough (detail) by Christa Watson

I love this quilt so much because my eyes and brain keep swirling around and around the surface of it! In fact, I’m defying my premise a little bit to include this as a ‘quilting big, quilting small’ example—well, at least it might qualify but in a different way than the other three quilts we’ve talked about so far. Christa uses just one size template but she uses it to create left- and right-leaning triangles, combining them with the same or a contrasting fabric to create the illusion of larger shapes. The design is masterful and easily digested—once you take a few minutes to study the assembly diagram and see Christa’s cleverness, that is. The resulting quilt is graphic and mesmerizing.

I hope this tour into the big and the small inspires you to make one of these quilts or take your own journey into designing your own!

Happy sewing!

Kristine

*Header image is Riva Ridge (detail) by Betsy Vinegrad.