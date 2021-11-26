Quilting Confidence: Quilter’s Bootcamp Online Workshop

Sara Gallegos reads sewing machine manuals for fun. I’m not kidding. She told me that on the set of Quilter’s Bootcamp, an interactive workshop we filmed in early November. If I ever had a doubt that she was the right person to teach quilters how to master their machines (I didn’t), this would have dispelled that belief right then and there.

As a quilter, I sometimes feel guilty about “owning more machine” than I use. My machine is about 7 years old. I use it to piece, switching between my standard presser foot and quarter-inch foot. I’ve been expanding into free-motion quilting, testing out various free-motion presser feet, and I’ve played a little bit with rulers and a ruler foot with mixed success. I installed a zipper using a zipper foot about 12 years ago on a different machine, but haven’t used it once on my ‘new’ machine.

As I quilter, I KNEW I could be doing more with my machine. And so can you.

Sara has been an educator for most of her career. The shop she co-owns in Michigan—Decorative Stitch—sells embroidery machines, sergers, frame quilting machines, and sewing machines, and she can teach every feature on every single one of them.

But the thing is, Sara Gallegos is a QUILTER.

In addition to knowing all the machine’s features, she knows which are most relevant to quilters. Back in the spring of 2020, while we were all on lock-down, she even filmed a free video series on how quilters can use their sergers—for piecing.

In Quilter’s Bootcamp: Meet-and-Master Your Sewing Machine, each session she teaches will have a light bulb moment for you.

I learned that I’m probably winding my bobbins too fast. I learned that my free-motion frustrations were due to the foot being attached to high. I changed my binding technique… After twenty years of quilting, I changed by binding technique! And for the first time since purchasing my machine, I actually dug out the twin needle that came with my machine, because I really, really liked the quilting Sara did with it in Session 4—Feed-Dog Quilting.

This is the class I’ve wanted for years. An easy-to-follow but comprehensive workshop that teaches you how to master YOUR machine. Sara teaches the course using a Chorus from Baby Lock—which has some unique special features—but this course applies to any brand. (I sew on a PFAFF performance 5.2, and learned a LOT. Did you know I can program automatic tie-offs? I certainly didn’t!)

What’s Included in the Quilter’s Bootcamp Workshop?

In this video workshop, you get 7 video sessions, 6 weeks of interaction, as well as 7 patterns for quick projects that will get you experimenting with your machine’s features right away. Sara explores the standard accessories that come with most machines, and talks through useful add-ons as well. Your sewing machine is your primary creative tool, so understanding the features and how they work will expand your quilting possibilities.

From piecing to quilting, Sara will guide you through what your machine can do, leaving you feel confident in your ability to piece and quilt.

In the Break-Out Techniques, Sara highlights a few specific quilt styles, because there are features on your machine that can make certain styles or techniques a breeze.

Videos

Introduction

Session 1—Meet Your Machine

Session 2—Piecing Like a Pro

Session 3—Applying Appliqué

Session 4—Feed-Dog Quilting

Session 5—Free-Motion Quilting

Session 6—Break-Out Techniques (Crazy Quilting, Bobbin Work, Cathedral Windows)

Session 7—Beautiful Bindings

Included with the workshop are 7 patterns curated from the Quilting Daily library. Sara focused on tabletopper patterns. These quick projects will put your machine through its paces, allowing you to master piecing, explore different feet, play with various forms of quilting—with your feed dog up or your feed dogs down—and dabble in specialty styles without slowing down!

Register for Quilter’s Bootcamp!

Whether you’ve purchased a new machine and want your money’s worth, or feel like you should be getting more from the machine you’ve been straight-stitching on for years, do yourself a favor and register for Quilter’s Bootcamp. By the end, you’ll have the confidence to tackle ANY quilt on your machine, and know you are doing it right!

Quilter’s Bootcamp: Meet-and-Master Your Sewing Machine starts on January 3 and ends February 12. The last day to register is January 14.