Quilting for Charity: Give Back this Holiday Season

Quilting for charity is one of the most rewarding things you can do during the holiday season. There are a number of ways to get involved, from making quilts for local hospitals or shelters to donating your time and skills to a quilting organization. Not only will you bring joy to those in need, but you’ll also help keep quilting alive as a traditional art form.

We encourage you to take some time this holiday season and give quilting for charity a try. Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up our five favorite charities that spread love, joy, and kindness through quilting. Keep reading to get inspired — and if we missed your favorite quilting charity, be sure to let us know in the comments below!

1. Project Linus

Project Linus volunteers, known as “blanketeers,” provide new handmade, washable blankets to be given as gifts to seriously ill and traumatized children ages 0-18. The blankets are a symbol of love and caring, and have a special way of comforting children in times of need.

It is Project Linus’ policy to accept blankets of all sizes, depending on local chapter needs. All blanket styles are welcome, including quilts, tied comforters, fleece blankets, and crocheted or knitted afghans. When quilting for charity, including Project Linus, remember that blankets must be new, handmade, washable, free of pins, and come from smoke-free environments due to allergy reasons.

2. Quilts of Valor

The Quilts of Valor Foundation awards handmade quilts to Service Members or Veterans who have been touched by war. These quilts are meant to provide comfort and healing, and to let our Veterans know how grateful we are for their service and sacrifice.

Jose Rodriquez standing in front of Stars & Strips quilt at a Quilts of Valor ceremony

Quilts of Valor® (QOV) can be made by machine or hand quilted but they must be a specific size, must have a label with required information, and must be awarded and recorded. Since its foundation in 2003, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded over 323,574 quilts to Veterans and Service Members!

3. Quilts for Kids

Quilts for Kids is a wonderful charity that provides quilts to children who are facing serious illness, trauma, abuse, or natural disasters. These quilts bring comfort and hope to each child and helps them through tough times.

Quilts for Kids aims to donate over 30,000 quilts each year in addition to supplying underserved children with other much-needed items. If you would like to help make a difference in a child’s life, quilting for charity is a great place to start.

4. The Giving Quilt

The Giving Quilt, Inc. is a public, non-profit, charitable organization that promotes the creation and presentation of quilts that provide comfort to children and adults. Organized in 2008 as a single quilt guild’s inspiration to provide quilts to wounded soldiers, The Giving Quilt has grown into an organization that has provided hundreds of quilts to numerous non-profit agencies.

All levels of quilters are invited to join the organization’s efforts — “willing hands are all we need to make wonderful quilts.”

5. Quilts Beyond Borders

Quilts Beyond Borders is a non-profit organization with a mission to spread love and hope to underserved children across the globe through handmade quilts. Spanning across over 25 countries, Quilts Beyond Borders offers warmth and comfort to predominantly orphaned children living without a family home.

The organization recently sent over 100 quilts to children in Lebanon who are still experiencing the effects of the 2020 explosion in Beirut.

Quilting for Charity Isn’t the Only Way You Can Give Back

You can also give back by donating your money, time, and energy to quilting charities that support those in need. There are many ways to do this, such as providing fabric, thread, or machines to organizations, teaching quilting classes to beginners who want to get involved, or even just spreading the word about how quilting for charity benefits different communities.

Whatever you do, your time and effort will be appreciated.

Please note that these are only suggestions from Quilting Daily’s editorial team. You should always do your own research before giving to any charitable organization (not just those on this list). There are many research tools available online to help you make an informed decision about your donations.