Quilting, Gardening, and Quilts of Valor® | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 79

Quilting Daily
Add a comment

A letter from a listener caught the attention of Lori, Tracy, and Ginger. It was about the presentation of a Quilt of Valor® to a Vietnam veteran that had them wanting to talk to Debra Malone-Reeve. More mail hails from Germany! Stay tuned!

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast.

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori, and Ginger catch up.

Open Studios | Debra Malone-Reeve

Debra Malone-Reeve is a listener.

Learn more about the Quilt of Valor® Foundation Here.

Nominate a Service Member Here.

Quilt Requirements/standards

Final Segment | Mail

Jana’s Quilt

FINE FINISHES | Brought to You by HandiQuilter

HandiQuilter educator Nicholas Turcan joins Ginger to talk about mysteries.  

Categories: Articles, Quilt & Tell, Quilts of Valor Patterns

