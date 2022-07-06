Quilting, Gardening, and Quilts of Valor® | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 79
A letter from a listener caught the attention of Lori, Tracy, and Ginger. It was about the presentation of a Quilt of Valor® to a Vietnam veteran that had them wanting to talk to Debra Malone-Reeve. More mail hails from Germany! Stay tuned!
Opening Segment
Tracy, Lori, and Ginger catch up.
Open Studios | Debra Malone-Reeve
Debra Malone-Reeve is a listener.
Learn more about the Quilt of Valor® Foundation Here.
Nominate a Service Member Here.
Final Segment | Mail
Jana’s Quilt
FINE FINISHES | Brought to You by HandiQuilter
HandiQuilter educator Nicholas Turcan joins Ginger to talk about mysteries.
Join the Conversation!