A letter from a listener caught the attention of Lori, Tracy, and Ginger. It was about the presentation of a Quilt of Valor® to a Vietnam veteran that had them wanting to talk to Debra Malone-Reeve. More mail hails from Germany! Stay tuned!

Learn more about the Quilt of Valor® Foundation Here.

Nominate a Service Member Here.

Quilt Requirements/standards

