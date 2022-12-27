Quilting Hacks: Dollar Store Challenge Round 3

Welcome to Round 3 of Quilting Daily’s Dollar Store Challenge! Today, Eileen Fowler shares some of her favorite quilting hacks, tips, and tricks that are sure to bring your projects to the next level. Read on to discover our favorite finds and be sure to comment on this post with your best quilting hacks!

I was able to snag A LOT of supplies for my quilting hacks at the dollar store! For just ten dollars, I scooped up:

✓ 1 lint roller ✓ 1 can of spray starch ✓ 1 roll of masking tape ✓ 3 finger cots ✓ 2 washable glue sticks ✓ 1 Sharpie ✓ 1 storage container ✓ 1 roll of contact paper

Most of these items need no explanation in a quilter’s studio – we all know that masking tape can guide your stitching, spray starch gives body to flimsy fabric, and finger cots will grip a needle and keep fabric from slipping when free motion quilting. But how about some of the other items?

The storage container was the perfect size for a collection of fat quarters I’ve had in my stash for a while. I like that it has a flap on top to keep it all contained.

When I don’t have a marker that shows up well on fabric, I use contact paper to make templates or stencils for quilting motifs.

My blue wash-away marker and white iron-off marker are some of my favorite quilting hacks, but neither worked well on a blue patch.

I used the Sharpie to draw a circle on the paper side of the contact paper. Then I just cut it out, removed the paper, stuck it in place, and stitched around it. Easy peasy!

The adhesive isn’t too gummy, and I can reuse it several times before the adhesive wears out. Plus, masking tape makes a great quilting hack for stitching straight lines!

Take the Challenge with Us!

We challenge you to make your own dollar store quilting hacks, get organized with dollar store products, find a new tool, etc.! If you take the Dollar Store Challenge, make sure to email us a picture and description of your project (to [email protected]) and you could be featured on the Quilting Daily website or social channels. We can’t wait to see what you make!