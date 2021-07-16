50% Off QDTV! Treat yourself >
Quilting Holiday Projects

By: Quilting Daily Team
Happy Holidays all year long! It’s never too late or too early to get your holiday shopping done and who doesn’t love a handmade Christmas gift? With six projects and two bonus patterns, this Quilting Holiday Projects online course is full of holiday gift ideas for those you love.

The Christmas Cozy Quilt pattern and instructions are included in this workshop!

In this course you will get a video tutorial and pattern for the following projects:

  • An Elegant & Graphic Tree Skirt
  • Jester Stockings
  • Mini Quilted Stocking Decorations/Gift Tags
  • Easy Fabric Wine Glass Coasters
  • Merry & Bright Christmas Stockings
  • Christmas Cozy Quilt
This Elegant & Graphic Tree Skirt will be perfect under any tree!
mini stocking gift tags, wine glass coasters, and jester stockings - other projects covered in the Quilting Holiday Projects workshop.
From mini stocking gift tags and wine glass coasters to Jester stockings, this workshop will give you plenty of gift ideas for this Christmas season.

Plus two bonus patterns!

  • Santa Baby Table Runner Digital Pattern
  • Yuletide Wreath Wall Quilt
As a bonus, you’ll get this Yuletide Wreath quilt pattern when you sign up for the workshop!

Sign up today! Quilting Holiday Projects Online Workshop starts on 8/27/2021 and runs through 9/24/2021. Registration ends on 9/10/2021. Save $5 when you register early with code: HOLIDAY5 – expires 8/27.
