Quilting Influencers: Meet Quilting Daily’s Top 20 Award Honorees

Quilting Daily is proud to announce the launch of a new initiative honoring outstanding leaders within the quilting community. As recipients of our first annual Top 20 Awards, these quilting influencers are being recognized for shaping the quilting industry by their ingenuity, compassion, artistry, and business acumen. Their contributions have made an impact on each and every quilter who enjoys the craft today. So please join us as we celebrate these amazing leaders in the quilting industry! Read on to learn more about each honoree.

Meet the Innovators

The innovators in this group of honorees have left a lasting mark on the quilting industry. From inventing new tools to embracing new ways to make a living from their hard work and imagination, each of these honorees inspires us to create something new.

Karey Bresenhan

Karey Bresenhan, a visionary in the world of textiles and quilting, is the pioneering founder of Quilts Inc. Her innovative leadership led to the establishment of Quilt Market and International Quilt Festival. These two iconic events continue to unite quilters, fiber artists, and quilt industry professionals worldwide.

Karey’s commitment to preserving and advancing the art of quilting elevated the craft both nationally and internationally. Her legacy continues to inspire generations of quilters, connecting them more closely with their craft and the industry that supports them. Karey was inducted into the Quilter’s Hall of Fame in 1995 in recognition of her contribution to the quilting industry.

Marianne Fons

Marianne Fons, a visionary in the world of traditional quilts, is best known as one of the founders of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting magazine and original co-host of the long-running PBS program of the same name. Along with her friend and business partner Liz Porter, Marianne taught millions how to quilt, using time saving tips, tools and notions from their mail order business, and innovative techniques.

After selling the business, Marianne continued her advocacy for quilting by serving on the board of directors for the Quilts of Valor® Foundation. She helped establish the Iowa Quilt Museum in 2016, and in 2017 reopened the Iowa Theater, both in her hometown of Winterset, Iowa.

Liz Porter

Liz Porter is a mainstay in the world of traditional quilting, and part of the dynamic quilting duo of Fons & Porter alongside Marianne Fons. When Liz and Marianne met in 1976, they were young mothers taking up quilting for the first time and about to become household names and leaders in their craft.

Liz and Marianne were inducted into the Quilter’s Hall of Fame in 2019 and recognized for their immense contribution to the quilting industry. Now retired from the business side of quilting, Liz has time to make even more quilts than ever before, go on retreats with her quilting buddies, play golf, and to spend time with her three children and eight grandchildren.

Alex Anderson

Since embracing “the quilt life” more than four decades ago, Alex Anderson has worn many hats. She has designed patterns and fabric, helped develop innovative products to enhance the quilting experience, authored 30 books, and—for 11 years—hosted the popular cable TV show, Simply Quilts.

In 2007, with Ricky Tims, she co-founded The Quilt Show, the world’s first full-service interactive online video/web TV platform. Most importantly, Alex is a teacher, and her mission remains to educate and encourage both new and experienced quilters, ensuring our beloved tradition passes seamlessly to succeeding generations.

Marti Michell

Marti Michell loves everything about quilts, and her extensive resume underscores that fact. Throughout her long career in the industry, she has designed quilts, written about quilting, built a business around innovative quilting tools, and taught others to quilt using her unique templates and expert instructions.

Marti Michell, Creative Entrepreneur | Frommarti.com

In addition, Marti generously shares her quilts with shows and exhibits including the 2018 solo show at The International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, NE: “Marti Michell, the Business of Quilts”. Marti was inducted into the Quilter’s Hall of Fame in 2021 in recognition of her immense contribution to the quilting industry.

Meet the Community Leaders

Each honoree in this group embraces community service and believes that elevating others is the key to their success. Supporting their communities is not only their passion but their cause.

Catherine Roberts

Catherine Roberts, founder of the Quilts of Valor® Foundation, believes that Quilts=Healing. She founded QOV in 2003, after having a dream about a young service member whose demeanor changed from despair to hope after being wrapped in a quilt.

Catherine Roberts, Founder, Quilts of Valor® Foundation | Qovf.org

Catherine made that vision her own, and over the past 20 years, the QOV Foundation has awarded more than 350,000 quilts to service members touched by war. Each quilt says, unequivocally, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor in serving our nation.”

Alissa Haight Carlton

Alissa Haight Carlton helped shape and define the world of modern quilting. Alongside Latifah Saafir, she co-founded of the Modern Quilt Guild (MQG) in 2009. Alissa was the Executive Director of the organization for its first 10 years, and now sits on the MQG’s advisory board.

Alissa Haight Carlton, Co-Founder, The Modern Quilt Guild | @alissahaightcarlton

In addition to the work she’s done in the modern quilting arena, Alissa has had a long career in television casting and is co-owner of an unscripted casting company. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.

Latifah Saafir

Latifah Saafir helped shape and define the world of modern quilting. Alongside Alissa Haight Carlton, she co-founded of the Modern Quilt Guild (MQG) in 2009. Latifah is also known for her bold and innovative modern quilts and innovative templates.

Latifah Saafir, Co-Founder, The Modern Quilt Guild | Latifahsaafirstudios.com

Combining her training as an engineer with her lifelong passion for sewing, Latifah creates designs that are graphic and contemporary, featuring challenging techniques with meticulous attention to detail. Latifah currently teaches workshops to guilds around the country.

Luana Rubin

Luana Rubin has had a long and varied career in the quilting industry. Along with her husband Paul, she co-founded of the online fabric retailer eQuilter.com that started in the basement of their Boulder, Colorado home in 1999. Luana is also a dedicated philanthropist, donating 2% of eQuilter sales to charity (now totaling $2 million) and frequently promotes charitable causes through her platform.

Luana Rubin, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur | Equilter.com

In addition to philanthropy, Luana supports the quilting industry as an artist, curator, designer, inspirational speaker, event sponsor, and art activist. She loves to travel internationally and share her breathtaking photography online.

Sara Trail

Sara Trail has accomplished so much in her short lifetime. She is the founder of the Social Justice Sewing Academy (SJSA) whose mission is to use textile art as a framework for art activism. Her work empowers young people to express themselves and create change through sewing and textiles.

Sara Trail, Social Justice Advocate | Sjsacademy.org

Sara’s most recent project, Stitching Stolen Lives features an in-depth look at the mission and work of the Social Justice Sewing Academy’s Remembrance Project. This book highlights how together, we remember the lives lost due to social injustices, with an in-depth sharing of each story.

Meet the Trendsetters

These influential members of our community are showing us all how to stand out from the crowd and put their artwork first. Their work is immediately recognizable and often sets the bar for other quilters.

Sue Spargo

Sue Spargo is a world-renowned fiber artist and designer known for exquisite, embellished appliqué. She was born in Zambia and educated in South Africa before moving to England and then to the United States.

Sue Spargo, Trendsetting Quilter | SueSpargo.com

The sharply contrasting environments and cultures she experienced are a rich source of inspiration for her work which often features fanciful creatures, folk-art inspired stitching, and richly dyed wool.

Tula Pink

Tula Pink is a beloved illustrator specializing in fabric and product design for the quilting industry. Her illustrations include traditional design elements combined with a rainbow menagerie of animals and people with a specific focus on storytelling through imagery. Tula’s work is colorful, surprising, and fresh.

Tula Pink, Fabric Designer and Illustrator | Tulapink.com

She has designed fabric for FreeSpirit Fabrics for well over a decade, building a loyal community of fun-loving quilters and home sewists. Her fabric collections are consistently quirky and unconventional, always pushing the envelope with fresh color combinations and an expressive vision ‘uniquely Tula‘.

Kaffe Fassett

Kaffe Fassett is a prolific textile designer for FreeSpirit Fabrics who has dedicated the last 50 years to the world of knitting, needlepoint, and patchwork. His work is colorful, creative, painterly – and instantly recognizable. In addition to authoring more than 50 books, Kaffe tours internationally giving workshops, lectures and showing his creations in museums and galleries.

Kaffe Fasset, Textile Designer | Kaffefassett.com

In 1988 he became the first living textile artist to have a one man show at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. In 2018, Kaffe was awarded an Honorary MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in recognition of his services to the crafts of knitting and needlework.

Victoria Findlay Wolfe

Victoria Findlay Wolfe is an internationally-known award-winning artist and quilter with an eye for distinctive design. She teaches and lectures on creativity and process, designs for FreeSpirit Fabrics, has authored four books, and runs an online shop. Her quilts have been exhibited all over the world.

Victoria Findlay Wolfe, Trendsetting Quilter | Vfwquilts.com

Victoria won Best in Show at the first QuiltCon in 2013 with her quilt, Double Edged Love. The quilt is the first in a series of Double Wedding Rings forw hich she is known. Victoria is proud to be a quilter, a mother, and a wife, as family always comes first.

Bonnie Hunter

Bonnie K. Hunter is a passionate scrap quilter who loves the challenge of “making do”. She started her love affair with quilting in a home economics class her senior year of high school in 1980 and has never looked back.

Bonnie K. Hunter, Trendsetting Quilter | Quiltville.blogspot.com

Before quilting became her full-time career, Bonnie was the owner and designer of “Needle in a Haystack!!” creating more than 70 patterns for dolls and stuffed animals with a country primitive feel. Bonnie’s favorite motto? “The Best Things in Life are Quilted” of course!

Meet the Rising Stars

These creative artists are making waves in the quilting industry while creating innovative, quality work that inspires everyone with its brilliance. Their work is fresh and exciting – and they are absolutely on our radar!

Carson Converse

Carson Converse is an artist and designer passionate about textiles and the tradition of making cloth. Influenced by artists such as Mark Rothko, Agnes Martin, and Sol LeWitt, she works to create minimalist compositions that contain layers of complexity that unfold as viewers interact with them.

Carson Converse, Modern Quilter | Carsonconverse.com

Her work is also influenced by memories of landscapes, many of which are linked to western Massachusetts where she lives and works. Carson’s award-winning quilts have been published and exhibited internationally. Her work is held in private and public collections including the International Quilt Museum and Study Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Audrey Esarey

Audrey Esarey is an award-winning textile artist and designer based in Louisville, Kentucky. Her contemporary quilts have been honored with awards at various juried exhibitions, including Quilt National ‘21, International Quilt Festival, Houston, AQS Quiltweek Paducah, and QuiltCon.

Audrey Esarey, Quilt Artist | Cottonandbourbon.com

Audrey’s work is known for structured geometric designs, precise piecing, and dense quilting. Her quilts are soothing, inspired, and instantly recognizable.

Brittany Lloyd

Brittany Lloyd is an up-and-coming contemporary quilter with a modern aesthetic that makes your heart sing. She uses a muted palette of mostly solids, and achieves fantastic results.

Caption: Brittany Lloyd, Quilt Designer and Entrepreneur | Loandbeholdstitchery.com

Her work has a modern/traditional flair that is fresh as well as familiar, appealing to a broad audience of quilters. Brittany’s studio is located in historic Black Mountain, NC, which occasionally opens to the public.

Hillary Goodwin

Hillary Goodwin’s exquisite work explores modern themes while paying homage to the rich traditions of quilting, dyeing and hand stitching. Botanically dyed fabric, repurposed materials, and modern textiles all show up in her often hand quilted pieces. Her work has won prestigious awards including Best of Show at QuiltCon, has been exhibited internationally, and featured in multiple publications.

Hillary Goodwin, Modern Quilt Artist | Entropyalwayswinsblog.com

One of her community quilts was acquired in 2021 by the Henry Ford Museum in Detroit and is part of their permanent collection. Hillary earned a Bachelors of Science and a Medical Doctorate at the University of Washington and did medical residencies in both Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine. She practices as an ER doctor in Northern California.

Wendy Chow

Wendy Chow is an Aussie modern quilter and designer based in New York City. Her designs feature bold, unique color combinations and geometric shapes inspired by architecture, interior design, and nature. She is the author of Urban Quilting, The Quilted Home Handbook, and First Words with Cute Quilted Friends.

Wendy Chow, Quilt Designer | Theweekendquilter.com | Photo Credit: Rachel Kuzma

She also co-hosts a quilting podcast called Quilt Buzz. “Today, quilts are not just seen as a utility to provide warmth, but they represent us and our story. As a modern quilter and pattern designer, I hope to pass down this creative legacy through my designs.”

How incredible it is to see so many quilting influencers succeeding in their fields. Please join the Quilting Daily editorial team in congratulating the honorees! Are there any quilting influencers or industry leaders you think we missed? Be sure to let us know who you love on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!