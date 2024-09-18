Quilting Inspiration on National Cheeseburger Day

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

As a quilter, I’m always looking to feed my creativity. Since National Cheeseburger Day falls on September 18th, lettuce see how that could inspire quilts!

What is National Cheeseburger Day?

According to the interwebs, this annual day celebrates an American food icon: the cheeseburger. Our debt of deliciousness goes to Lionel Sternberger, the 16-year-old who inadvertently changed culinary history in 1926. Working in his father’s sandwich shop, “Rite Spot,” in Pasadena, California, young Lionel had a stroke of genius—or a timely suggestion. As the story goes, curiosity either leads him to top a sizzling burger with a slice of American cheese, or a passerby nudges him towards the idea. Whichever version you prefer, one thing’s sure: the cheeseburger was born, and our taste buds have been grateful ever since.

How Do Cheeseburgers Relate to Quilts?

This colorful Cheddar Delight quilt pattern showcases colorful scraps against a cheddar background.

At the risk of sounding cheesy, there actually are quilts inspired by cheese…more specifically, cheddar cheese. Okay, maybe they weren’t necessarily inspired by cheddar cheese, but they nonetheless reference cheese, or, a color of cheese anyway. According to the International Quilt Museum, the distinctive yellow-orange color now known as “cheddar” found in pre-1880s “Cheddar” quilts was produced with chrome orange, a mineral dye derived from crocoite, a hard, metallic element. In the 1880s-90s—the heyday of cheddar quilts—orange was a key element in two- and three-color quilts. Its popularity continued into the 20th century, with patterns like Double Wedding Ring, Grandmother’s Flower Garden, and Dresden Plate featuring orange fabrics made from German dyes introduced after World War I.

Inspiring Cheddar Quilt Patterns

Cheddar is Better, a quilt pattern featuring classic blocks that are strip pieced for easy assembly.

Here we have the Cheddar is Better quilt pattern—add a tangy yellow to your scraps for sharp results!

Blue Cheese Night bed quilt with cheddar and navy stars against white, and Grandmother’s Album quilt patterns.

Gold Fever, a quilt design featuring the Snail’s Trail block.

Blue Cheese Night, Grandmother’s Album, and Gold Fever quilt patterns are beautiful examples of classic three-color quilts featuring blue, white, and cheddar.

This Do Si Do quilt pattern beautifully showcases the rich traditional appliqué design of flower baskets.

The Do Si Do on-point quilt gorgeously combines red, cheddar, and dark blue, with alternate blocks of appliqué floral baskets, and an outstanding pieced triangle border.

Hungry for More

This bright red, yellow, and blue Tribute quilt pattern features a variety “cheeses!”

Sometimes, just a little sprinkling of “cheese” is enough, as shown in Tunisia, a scrumptious, scrappy quilt exploding with color.

So, choose your favorite Cheddar quilt pattern, and if you’re hungry for more inspiration, it’s said that American burger restaurants have great offers especially for quilters…er, everyone…on National Cheeseburger Day!

Happy National Cheeseburger Day & Happy Sewing!

