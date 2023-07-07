Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

Quilting Math: How to Tackle Triangles

Eileen Fowler
0 Comments
quilting math

It’s pretty easy to rely on a pattern for all the measurements and calculations you need to make a quilt. But who do you turn to when you want to make it a little larger or smaller? The answer is quilting math! And if that sounds a little overwhelming, don’t worry — we’re here to help. We’ve produced hundreds of patterns — which means we use quilting math A LOT! The most common questions we see are about those tricky triangles. So, let’s check out the formulas for the most popular triangle units.

Get Our Free Sew Easy Lessons eBook

Before we dive in, you might want to have a calculator handy. (It’s definitely one of the most valuable tools in my sewing studio!) No need for anything fancy. These days every phone comes with a calculator app, and that will work just fine. Plus, the math tips and techniques we’re reviewing, are included in our free Fons and Porter’s Sew Easy Lessons ebook.

You can find some of our favorite math tips in this FREE downloadable ebook.

Now let’s talk triangles! Do all those nutty angles and sharp points bring back bad memories of your high school algebra class? And what the heck is a hypotenuse anyway?

Quilting Math for Triangle-Squares

The most common unit in our quilt patterns is the triangle-square. In my early quilting days, the triangles were always made from squares simply cut in half diagonally. Since that long edge (or hypotenuse) was cut on the stretchy bias, I often made some rather wonky triangle-squares. These days there are much better ways to assemble them. To avoid the wonkiness, squares are sewn together before cutting. We love the Sew Easy techniques for making triangle-squares in multiples of 2 or 8—and you’ll find the math pretty simple once you determine your finished size.

1

To make 2 at a time, you’ll need 2 squares the finished size of the triangle-square plus 7/8”—or .875 on your calculator.

2

We cut 2 squares 4-7/8” to make these 2 triangle-squares that will finish at 4”

quilting math

3

To make 8 at a time, you’ll need 2 squares double the finished triangle-square size plus 1-3/4”—or 1.75 on your calculator.

4

We cut 2 squares 5-3/4” and used the Sew Easy lesson to make 8-at-a-time triangle-squares that finish at 2”

quilting math

Quilting Math for Hourglass Units

Let’s take things up a notch with hourglass units. No need to cut all those fussy little triangles. With our Sew Easy technique, the units are quickly-pieced 2 at-a-time and the math is easy peasy.

1

To make 2 hourglass units at a time, you’ll need 2 squares the finished size plus 1-1/4”—or 1.25

quilting math

2

First, use the squares to make 2 triangle-squares…

3

…then sew the triangle-squares together. Voila!

quilting math

Quilting Math for Flying Geese

You could cut up a bunch of triangles to make Flying Geese. But why not whip up 4 at a time instead with our Quick-Pieced Flying Geese technique? We’ll begin with the finished size of the Flying Geese. To make the math work, the long side needs to be twice the length of the short side. For our example, let’s construct Flying Geese that finish at 3” x 6”.

1

You’ll need 1 square equal to the size of the long edge plus 1-1/4”, and 4 squares equal to the short side plus 7/8”. The squares for our example are cut 7-1/4” and 3-7/8”

2

Join the small squares to the large square as outlined in our Sew Easy lesson and you’ll have 4 identical Flying Geese in no time!

quilting math

Now It’s Your Turn to Try It!

See, that quilting math wasn’t so hard! We hope this article and our Sew Easy Lessons give you the confidence to tackle triangles like a pro. If you try any of these techniques yourself, be sure to share with us on Facebook, Instagram, or the comments below.

Happy Quilting!
Eileen

