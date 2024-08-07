Quilting Outside: Our Readers Respond!

In all types of art, there seems to be a captivating relationship between work, art, and the great outdoors. And believe it our not, quilting outside is a popular past time for many fiber artists! In the Spring 2023 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine, we asked how our readers embrace the outdoors in your professional and artistic pursuits. And the response was overwhelming, with an abundance of insightful thoughts and practices pouring in from our passionate readers.

So today, we’re excited to present a collection of these inspiring contributions about quilting outside and invite you to explore the profound impact that nature has on creativity. Prepare to be inspired by the experiences and perspectives of your fellow readers as we delve into the intriguing ways they intertwine their work and art with the beauty of the natural world!

In the last issue, we asked our readers how they Get Outside! with their work and/or how the outdoors impacts and influences their art.

“I’ve been taking my sewing machine and supplies along with my quilting projects outside for several years now. I love sitting in my backyard surrounded by my garden, the birds, and nature. My little dogs run circles around me and I’m in the zone. As soon as it is warm here in Michigan, I hurry out to sew.” – Theresa Nielsen, Royal Oak, Michigan

“My friend Alice Flyr (pictured) and I love to hike in the mountains of the U.S. Northern Rockies. It is here that we gain a true appreciation for all of the wonders of our beautiful natural environment … the mountains, birds, flowers, clouds! These inspirations affect every part of our creative lives. On one of our hikes, Alice decided to test out some of her backpacking equipment: she brought a chair, an umbrella, and Quilting Arts Magazine! This photo is taken without editing—the Beartooth Mountains of Wyoming/Montana are in the background.” – Jan Hoaw, Cody, Wyoming

We asked our contributors to share their favorite go-to resources for finding unique fabric to incorporate into their quilts. Here are some of their responses.

“I enjoy exploring thrift shops, antique malls, and vintage shops as they usually have unique selections of vintage linen, napkins, and bits of lace that I can incorporate into my work. I look for the torn and tattered, the imperfect and the stained—which sometimes are difficult to find—as I like those marks that show the passage of time.” – Ana Buzzalino

“My favorite resource is my plastic tubs crammed full of colorful textiles. When I hand dye and silk screen fabrics, my goal is to use up all the dye I mix up. The net result is a stash of cool ‘extra’ stuff ready to pick from for my next creative venture. As the wind blows me in many directions, I like to explore and be prepared for a new adventure.” – Colleen Ansbaugh

“My friends! They all know to “ask Jean first” before disposing of any textiles. One friend who was moving sent me all her old family linens—and her grandmother’s wedding dress and trousseau from 1934—all natural fibers, no synthetics! Wow!” – Jean Sredl

As you can see, quilting outside can be an incredibly meditative and inspirational experience. And we are so grateful to our readers for helping to shed light on the transformative power of the great outdoors! From finding solace in the serenity of nature to drawing inspiration from the intricate patterns of the natural world, nature holds a special place in the hearts and minds of creatives.

So, embrace the call of nature, allow its beauty to infuse your creations, and remember to share your own experiences with us on Facebook and Instagram. Together, let us continue to celebrate the extraordinary connection between our creative endeavors and the boundless wonders of the world outside.