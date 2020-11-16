Quilting Season Begins!: Warmth of Our Stars

The nights lengthen and the stars twinkle brighter. The weather has turned. The air is crisp, and maybe you’ve already seen some snowflakes. You know what that means—it’s quilting season!

Let’s be honest—every season is quilting season for quilters. But there’s something about crisp weather and cuddling up indoors that makes quilt extra appealing.

To get you loving the brisk weather, we’ve put together a FLANNEL inspired quilt-along. Scott Flanagan, a master designer-and-teacher of sampler quilts, created a sampler quilt, Warmth of Our Stars, using 2-1/2” strips from Maywood’s Woolies collection (designed by Bonnie Sullivan), and the M7 Continental from Janome.

It’s the coziest, snuggliest quilt you could imagine.

A flannel quilt will quickly become the family favorite. Prepare to snuggle!

Working with flannel has certain tricks, and it’s so worth it. The flannel Scott used is designed especicially for quilters, so it’s a bit thinner, has a clear right and wrong side, works just fine with a ¼” seam, but Scott still some very useful tips.

Scott has all kinds of practical tips for working with flannel.

Scott rarely presses seams open with quilting cottons or batiks, but with flannels, it’s necessary, and he coaches you through each seam.

But pressing seams open affects the quilting. Stitching in the ditch is NOT recommended for open seams, Scott says, “because you’re sewing the stitches, not the fabric.”

Scott tells you about the tools and tricks for quilting your flannel quilt.

Flannels can absorb quilting stitches, which is important to know, and Scott has advice on which thread weights and colors, as well as which designs you might want to use. He showcases diagonal stitching, decorative stitches, and freemotion feathers, all of which are fabulous options for quilting flannel.

Scott loves pre-cuts, so he built the quilt around the 2-1/2” strip roll from Maywood Studio in the Colors collection. Because Warmth of Our Stars is designed around pre-cuts (check out the center star), his methods are built with strips in mind. For example, his technique for creating flying geese (his favorite unit) works nicely for strips.

And his approach for speecdcutting makes quick work of all those squares you’ll need!

Speed-cutting and specialized flying geese are the way to go with strips!

The pattern will be serialized in Love of Quilting magazine throughout 2021, but get the pattern AND the video for free for a brief time—from November 16, 2020 through January 2, 2021!

During that time, you’ll be resistered to win a prize package from Maywood Studio and Janome! Sign up for our newest quilt-along today!