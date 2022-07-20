Quilting Sneak Peeks and Surprises! | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 80

Quilt along with Christina Cameli while she is in the studio with Ginger on today’s episode! Ginger gets the inside scoop about a new workshop that is absolutely free that you are going to want to join in on the fun. Speaking of the inside scoop, don’t miss Lori’s mention of a quilted jacket workshop the hosts are planning with the Sew & Tell team. We have a controversial topic in this episode too—do you oversize and trim? Or make your patches exactly the size needed?

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori, and Ginger catch up.

Open Studios | Christina Cameli

Christina Cameli’s Harmony and Light was inspired by the magical geometry of wedges. Christina filmed five videos filled with practical tips on creating this quilt,including advice on planning and organizing a personalized color progression, thoughtful strategies for dealing with bias and pressing seams, all the details needed for successful trimming, and even a tutorial on free-motion quilting, her suggested design on a domestic sewing machine. To sign up, visit QuiltingDaily.com/quilt-alongs to sign up between August 1 and October 14, 2022, and you’ll get access to those videos, a PDF version of the pattern, and a chance to win a grand prize package from our sponsors—completely free!

Final Segment | Fine Finishes

Do you oversize and trim or sew to the correct size?

Quilted and Bound| Brought to You by Grace

A conversation with Leah Day, a dealer with the Grace Company, about how she got started quilting, what it is like to work with Grace, and her exciting new project—the Quilted and Bound series with Quiltmaker magazine and on YouTube starting in August. Visit graceframe.com to learn more about their innovative quilting solutions and go to events.graceframe.com to see what exciting virtual events they are presenting.

