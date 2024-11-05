Quilting Techniques for Shining Star Blocks

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Patriotic quilts are timeless classics, often featuring bold red, white, and blue palettes with eye-catching star designs. Stars have long been a symbol of American pride, and quilters can find a variety of techniques to showcase them. Whether you want to create a Quilt of Valor® or just display patriotic pride, a quilt filled with stars will be brilliant!

Let’s check out different techniques that make quilty stars shine.

Sawtooth Stars

Piece Flying Geese to make Sawtooth Star points like Liz Porter did for Heros Tribute.

When you think of stars in quilts, some classic star blocks immediately come to mind. They are perfect for both beginners and experienced quilters because they can be made in various sizes. The Sawtooth Star, a favorite go-to star block, features a central square framed by four Flying Geese units. The points are easy to piece 4 at a time with the Quick-Pieced Flying Geese technique or construct them with Stitch-and-Flip Corners.

Ohio Stars

Diane Tomlinson’s In Honor Of quilt showcases Ohio stars.

For a more intricate option, use the Quick-Pieced Hourglass Units technique or the 3 Color Hourglass Units method to create the points on Ohio Star blocks. The combination of quarter-square triangles and squares creates a beautiful, layered look.

Friendship Stars

Friendship Stars get their points from triangle-squares for Friends United by Bev Getschel.

One of the most classic and beloved star blocks in quilting is the Friendship Star, and it’s a perfect choice for patriotic quilts. This classic block’s star points can be made with a variety of triangle-square methods, including our favorite Quick-Pieced Triangle-Squares technique. The Friendship Star symbolizes camaraderie and goodwill—perfect sentiments for a quilt honoring those who have served or are celebrating American holidays.

Paper Foundation-Pieced Stars

Ohio stars team up with paper foundation-pieced stars on Carl Hentsch’s Bright Stars quilt.

Paper Foundation Piecing opens up a world of complex star designs without overly complicated measuring or cutting. Intricate stars can be achieved with precision through this method. Paper piecing allows for crisp points and sharp angles, making it ideal for creating multi-faceted star designs.

LeMoyne Stars

Modern quilting tools, like specialty rulers, templates, or cutting dies can help make stars quickly and with precision for patterns like the LeMoyne Star. These tools are handy if you’re working on a quilt with repetitive star blocks, as they ensure consistency throughout the project.

Appliqué Stars

Five-pointed stars are appliquéd in Abigail Dolinger’s Lieutenant quilt.

For quilters who prefer a more freeform approach, appliqué is a fantastic way to add stars to your design. With appliqué, you can cut stars from fabric and stitch them onto your quilt top, allowing for any size or shape. Fusible Appliqué is a simple technique for a casual, homespun vibe.

Whether you’re honoring a veteran, creating a keepsake for a holiday, or simply expressing your love for your country through your quilting, including stars is the perfect way to go!

We’d love to see how you incorporate stars into your patriotic projects—share your photos and stories with us!

Happy Quilting!

