Quilting the Quilt: Six Steps For Making A Quilting Plan
Imagine trying to drive across the country without a map. That would be incredibly challenging. It would take longer than it should. And you’d get lost easily. How frustrating! Trying to quilt a quilt without a plan can feel the same. Before I ever thread my needle, I’ve done a lot of thinking. This involves standing and staring at my quilt, auditioning motifs, and doodling my ideas to settle on a quilting plan. Here are six steps to make a quilting plan to ensure your project goes smoothly.
1
Try a Drawing App – My favorite way to audition designs and create a plan for quilting is with the Procreate app on my iPad. I add transparent layers over an imported
Procreate is an Apple iPhone or iPad drawing app. For Android devices, try Sketchbook, and for Windows computers, check out Autodesk Sketchbook. Learning and using technology for quilting can be fun—it’s another tool to expand your creativity! For a more tactile experience, try layers of tracing paper over a printed photo of your quilt, taping each consecutive layer on one edge clockwise around your photo before drawing.
2
Break Down the Space – Consider how the blocks interrelate without making design decisions yet. Draw lines connecting points from one block to another or from blocks to borders to see the quilt beyond more than rows and columns of blocks. My goal is to break down the space into smaller chunks so I can start to see what I might be able to highlight and accent. I eliminate lines and look for ways to echo lines to frame with quilting motifs. By carving out new spaces, I can bring the quilt to life.
3
Consider the Quilt Style – When picking block designs, I doodle ideas and narrow down what looks comfortable on the quilt as I learn more about what feels friendly to me and my quilt. For example, I toyed with many block designs in Signed With Love, but I would only use one or two in the quilt. And because of its formality, I thought Sea Glass Star was screaming for quilting feathers.
4
Navigate Negative Space – In Sea Glass Star, I started by pulling out lines using the piecing and the seam intersections as a guide to reveal ways to break down all that background space. Since the patchwork is incredibly structured, I started to think about curves. I added arcs and echoed them to give them more visual weight. I love the drama it provides.
5
Repeat Motifs – Repeating the curved cross-hatching into the four corners in Sea Glass Star was a perfect way for the outer star to nod and greet its neighbor, the inner star. They are related but not identical, and this offers a lovely balance.
6
Direct Attention – One of my favorite things about the Sea Glass Star quilt is the banded flying geese used in the large blue star points. I wanted to draw the eye right to them, and I always love it when the quilting in one section of a block travels over and through and back into another section of a block. That woven effect is one of my favorite things to do!
The best way to plan is to map out what you are doing where. Creating a quilting plan will help you tackle your next project and help you feel more in control of the quilting process. After all, if you don’t know where you are going, how do you know once you get there? Plus, it is fun to doodle and dream!
Free Quilting Motif:
Download the Botanical Bloom Quilting Motif to get you started.
Angela Huffman is a blue-ribbon-winning longarm quilter and loves teaching longarm quilting from her shop, Quilted Joy, in Louisville, Kentucky. She is the co-host of the Love of Quilting TV series.
