Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

SUBSCRIBE
Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
It's a magazine blowout! Save 25% on print and digital issues
ARTICLES Articles, Quilting the quilt 3 min read

Quilting the Quilt: Six Steps For Making A Quilting Plan

Angela Huffman
0 Comments
Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Imagine trying to drive across the country without a map. That would be incredibly challenging. It would take longer than it should. And you’d get lost easily. How frustrating! Trying to quilt a quilt without a plan can feel the same. Before I ever thread my needle, I’ve done a lot of thinking. This involves standing and staring at my quilt, auditioning motifs, and doodling my ideas to settle on a quilting plan. Here are six steps to make a quilting plan to ensure your project goes smoothly.

1

Try a Drawing App – My favorite way to audition designs and create a plan for quilting is with the Procreate app on my iPad. I add transparent layers over an imported

Procreate is an Apple iPhone or iPad drawing app. For Android devices, try Sketchbook, and for Windows computers, check out Autodesk Sketchbook. Learning and using technology for quilting can be fun—it’s another tool to expand your creativity! For a more tactile experience, try layers of tracing paper over a printed photo of your quilt, taping each consecutive layer on one edge clockwise around your photo before drawing.

2

Break Down the Space – Consider how the blocks interrelate without making design decisions yet. Draw lines connecting points from one block to another or from blocks to borders to see the quilt beyond more than rows and columns of blocks. My goal is to break down the space into smaller chunks so I can start to see what I might be able to highlight and accent. I eliminate lines and look for ways to echo lines to frame with quilting motifs. By carving out new spaces, I can bring the quilt to life.

In Secret Meadow, I drew a frame around the center medallion by connecting the points of the flower units to the four corners of the main body of the quilt.
I went a little wild drawing connections, though I would not actually quilt through the appliqués.
Next, I thought more critically and looked for the most dynamic framing.

3

Consider the Quilt Style – When picking block designs, I doodle ideas and narrow down what looks comfortable on the quilt as I learn more about what feels friendly to me and my quilt. For example, I toyed with many block designs in Signed With Love, but I would only use one or two in the quilt. And because of its formality, I thought Sea Glass Star was screaming for quilting feathers.

Signed With Love features uncomplicated signature blocks and large snowball blocks.

4

Navigate Negative Space – In Sea Glass Star, I started by pulling out lines using the piecing and the seam intersections as a guide to reveal ways to break down all that background space. Since the patchwork is incredibly structured, I started to think about curves. I added arcs and echoed them to give them more visual weight. I love the drama it provides.

In Sea Glass Star, I was intimidated by all the negative space in the four corners of the large star and knew I would have to make that space smaller to quilt it well.
One of my favorite techniques for flying geese units is curved cross-hatching, so I sketched it out to audition it. I love it!

5

Repeat Motifs – Repeating the curved cross-hatching into the four corners in Sea Glass Star was a perfect way for the outer star to nod and greet its neighbor, the inner star. They are related but not identical, and this offers a lovely balance.

Repeating motifs and treatments (like the crosshatching shown here) from one section of a quilt to another helps bring the voice of a quilt together.

6

Direct Attention – One of my favorite things about the Sea Glass Star quilt is the banded flying geese used in the large blue star points. I wanted to draw the eye right to them, and I always love it when the quilting in one section of a block travels over and through and back into another section of a block. That woven effect is one of my favorite things to do!

In this example, I used a simple wishbone/infinity loop to travel from the blue banded geese to the background and back again.
The quilting plan so far after following my steps!

The best way to plan is to map out what you are doing where. Creating a quilting plan will help you tackle your next project and help you feel more in control of the quilting process. After all, if you don’t know where you are going, how do you know once you get there? Plus, it is fun to doodle and dream!

Free Quilting Motif:

Download the Botanical Bloom Quilting Motif to get you started.

Botanical Bloom motif.

Angela Huffman is a blue-ribbon-winning longarm quilter and loves teaching longarm quilting from her shop, Quilted Joy, in Louisville, Kentucky. She is the co-host of the Love of Quilting TV series.

From our Shop

Join the Conversation!

Register