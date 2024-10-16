Quilting the Quilt: Six Steps For Making A Quilting Plan

6

Direct Attention – One of my favorite things about the Sea Glass Star quilt is the banded flying geese used in the large blue star points. I wanted to draw the eye right to them, and I always love it when the quilting in one section of a block travels over and through and back into another section of a block. That woven effect is one of my favorite things to do!

In this example, I used a simple wishbone/infinity loop to travel from the blue banded geese to the background and back again.

The quilting plan so far after following my steps!

The best way to plan is to map out what you are doing where. Creating a quilting plan will help you tackle your next project and help you feel more in control of the quilting process. After all, if you don’t know where you are going, how do you know once you get there? Plus, it is fun to doodle and dream!