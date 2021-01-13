Quilting Through the New Year!

Get those fingers ready and warm up the machine, at Quilting Daily, we’re ready to get this year started with a proverbial creative bang and quilt our way through 2021. We’re not sure about you, but our quilting juices are flowing and we would like to share with you the patterns that are not only making waves so far this year on our website, but are making us salivate at the opportunity to dig into them.

Check out our most popular patterns so far this year, and join us as we quilt our way into our most quilt-tastic year yet!

Reach for the stars with this series quilt presented in all six parts! The Warmth of Our Stars Quilt was designed by Scott Flanagan to feature classic blocks with pre-cut flannel fabrics. You’ll love how simple and fun it is to construct. Plus, you can follow Scott step-by-step to construct the Warmth of Our Stars quilt in an exciting new video series!

Set the table for an elegant dinner party with this long, stylish table runner. The Vino Row Table Runner is a fan favorite. Once you’ve picked out the perfect prints and batiks to represent different white, red and rose wines, you’ll find sewing the curved seams to join the wine bottle blocks easy and enjoyable.

The deep blue prints and low-volume neutrals in your fabric collection don’t need to languish: put them to good use with this charming and simple improv quilt. Made with the scrap enthusiast in mind, the Scrap Latice Quilt is not only a scrap buster, but also an elegant way to showcase the fabrics you love—even the small bits!

Inspired by the song “America the Beautiful”, this 45″ x 61½” throw celebrates the richness and grandeur of our country. Make this America the Beautiful throw or lap quilt for your home or as a gift for your favorite veteran in honor of their service to the USA.

If you’re feeling the need to express yourself through your sewing and quilting this year, we’re right there with you. And to help you on your creative journey, make sure that you take advantage of our Quilt Into the New Year Sale! We’re offering 30% off Patterns, Motifs, Video Downloads and Single-Issue Magazines from January 13-18!

Visit our store here and see what appeals to your sensibilities and cheers to a wonderfully quilty year!