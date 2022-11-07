Quilting To-Go: Top 5 Projects To Take on a Road Trip

I love quilting and traveling, but sometimes taking my quilting to-go can get a bit complicated. Whether I’m exploring sites close to home or seeking new adventures, I love taking my quilting on roadtrips — but I prefer to leave my sewing machine at home. These five projects are perfectly packable and designed to sew on the go so I don’t have to worry about missing a stitch!

1. English Paper Piecing

When you are away from home — AND your sewing machine — English paper piecing is ideal for keeping your quilting mojo in check. I have a small quilting to-go tote with all my EPP supplies — like pre-cut patches and templates, fabric glue, needles, thread, thimble, and scissors packed up and ready to go.

Hexagon Pillow by Linda Hungerford

New to English paper piecing? Love of Quilting episode 3909 with Sara Gallegos and Tracy Mooney and our Sew Easy Lesson for English paper piecing are good introductions to this technique. Need a couple of fun take-along patterns for EPP?

Check out the lovely After April Showers wall hanging or the timeless Hexagon Pillow — which includes a little hand appliqué and big stitch quilting.

2. Hand-stitched Binding

I’m on a mission to finish lots of UFOs this year. While I wait to get them back from the longarmer, I’ll be prepping fun prints for the bindings. (Stripes are always nice!) I like the look of hand-stitched bindings, so once I’ve machine-stitched the binding to the front of my quilt, it’s ready for my next road trip.

I can pack a small portable tin with a bobbin of thread, a couple of needles, my thimble, and a few clips. Big or small — projects of all sizes have accompanied me. There is bonus if I have room to pack large quilts. After that final stitch, I have a quilt I can snuggle under!

3. Hand Embroidery

When I was a young child, my grandmother taught me how to embroider on tea towels. We started with cross stitches and later added some fancier stitches — like the lazy daisy, chain, and herringbone. Embellishing quilts with hand embroidery adds a personal touch and can be a nice way to pass time on a long car trip or wind down at the end of a long day’s journey.

I still keep a little embroidery kit with lot of pretty threads handy. Start small by stitching petite flowers on your English paper pieced patches. Or go for a larger project like the sweet Hoppy Holidays pillow.

4. Turned-edge Appliqué

Projects made with turned-edge appliqué might take more time than fusible appliqué, but the results are so worth it! If you love this style of appliqué, you probably already have some blocks prepped and ready to stitch.

Miss Kyra by Erin Russek

Think simple shapes and gentle curves — like petals, leaves, and circles. How about using up your colorful scraps to make Miss Kyra? This design is not only perfect for turned-edge appliqué, but the fun Dresden Plates can also be hand stitched for easy quilting to-go.

5. Wool Appliqué

Have you ever worked with wool? Wool appliqué is portable, quick, and oh-sew-easy. Felted wool can be found at many quilt shops, or you can felt the wool yourself — so there is no excuse not to give this technique a try.

Download our wool appliqué tips and get a head start on the holiday season with the whimsical Joy Table Topper. This is one table topper sure to bring joy into your home.

We hope quilting is a part of your next road adventure. As Dr. Seuss said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” Make every journey a fun one!

Eileen