Have you looked at pre-cuts in your favorite quilt shop and wondered what you could do with them? Have you purchased some jelly rolls or charm packs just because you thought they were beautiful? This Quilting with Pre-cuts online workshop will provide you with tips, techniques, and 50 quilt patterns (a $349 value!) that are perfect to use with pre-cut strips and squares. You won’t believe how easy it can be to use pre-cuts to create fabulous quilts!

In the Charm Packs lesson, the Leaves Will Change quilt pattern is one of 50 patterns included in the workshop.

This is a four-lesson online workshop filled with videos, quilt patterns, techniques, and easy-to-follow instructions for using pre-cut strips and squares in your patchwork. Lessons 2–4 will each cover a specific type of pre-cut and teach you techniques for using them in your quilts. You can upload images of your work to share your progress with other students in the workshop’s Gallery and Discussion areas.

In the Layer Cakes lesson, the Reflections quilt pattern is one of 50 patterns included in the workshop.

Learn how quick and easy it is to make quilts using pre-cut strips and squares. This workshop will provide you with tips and techniques for more accurate patchwork and in the end, you’ll have over 50 quilt patterns to experiment with!

In the Jelly Rolls lesson, the Ripple Effect quilt pattern is one of 50 patterns included in the workshop.

This video from the first lesson will give you an overview of the types of pre-cuts available (such as charm packs and jelly rolls), as well as some tips for working with these special fabric cuts.

The Quilting with Precuts workshop starts on 9/17/2021 and runs through 10/15/2021.

