Have you looked at pre-cuts in your favorite quilt shop and wondered what you could do with them? Have you purchased some jelly rolls or charm packs just because you thought they were beautiful? This Quilting with Pre-cuts online workshop will provide you with tips, techniques, and 50 quilt patterns (a $349 value!) that are perfect to use with pre-cut strips and squares. You won’t believe how easy it can be to use pre-cuts to create fabulous quilts!

In the Charm Packs lesson, the Leaves Will Change quilt pattern is one of 50 patterns included in the workshop.

This is a four-lesson online workshop filled with videos, quilt patterns, techniques, and easy-to-follow instructions for using pre-cut strips and squares in your patchwork. Lessons 2–4 will each cover a specific type of pre-cut and teach you techniques for using them in your quilts. You can upload images of your work to share your progress with other students in the workshop’s Gallery and Discussion areas.

In the Layer Cakes lesson, the Reflections quilt pattern is one of 50 patterns included in the workshop.

Learn how quick and easy it is to make quilts using pre-cut strips and squares. This workshop will provide you with tips and techniques for more accurate patchwork and in the end, you’ll have over 50 quilt patterns to experiment with!

In the Jelly Rolls lesson, the Ripple Effect quilt pattern is one of 50 patterns included in the workshop.

This video from the first lesson will give you an overview of the types of pre-cuts available (such a charm packs and jelly rolls), as well as some tips for working with these special fabric cuts.

VIDEO TRANSCRIPTION:

Jean Nolte:

Hi, I’m Jean Nolte, editor at Fons & Porter.



Cheryl Cantoya:

And I’m Cheryl Cantoya, with Motive Fabrics.



Jean Nolte:

We’re going to teach you about pre-cuts. I know these are fabrics that people buy, they love to buy, and then sometimes they get them home and wonder, what am I going to do with them?



Cheryl Cantoya:

Mm-hmm (affirmative), sometimes they just keep them and look at them for a while.



Jean Nolte:

Well, we’re going to help them with that. So, when I think of the first pre-cuts, I think about fat quarters and fat eighths, and if you don’t know what that is, we’ll just give you a little demonstration. This is an eighth of a yard and it’s four and a half inches and about 45 inches wide, so you can cut a few things out of that, but not a lot, and so a fat eighth is only half as wide, but it’s nine inches, so you could cut, for example, a six inch square out of here, that you couldn’t get out of an eighth of a yard, and maybe if you only need a couple of pieces, this would be a good way to go, and quarter yards and fat quarters are similar. So here is a quarter yard and, again, that’s doubled, so it’s 45 inches wide and nine inches, but a fat quarter is only half as wide, but 18 inches, so it would allow you to cut some larger shapes then you could cut with a regular quarter yard. So those were really the first fat quarters.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right. People still buy them though.



Jean Nolte:

Right, and they’re still popular, still available. I know Moda makes them with all their collections.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Mm-hmm (affirmative), we have little stacks of fat quarters, some fat eighths.



Jean Nolte:

So these would be the fat eighths and those the fat quarters, but then Moda got another idea.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Mm-hmm (affirmative), they decided to really mix it up. So they decided to start with charm packs in 2004. They decided, “Hey, why don’t we give people one of everything in a line.” So most lines have about 40 pieces, so you’ll get one piece of each of the prints in the line. If there is a difference in them, they make it so that you always get 40 pieces, I mean, 42 pieces, just to make sure it’s consistent. If you’re trying to do patterns, you have to have the same amount to make it easier for people.



Jean Nolte:

And those are five inch squares.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right, five inch squares.



Jean Nolte:

So, that’s a charm pack, then they decided that was so much fun, they come up with another idea.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Yeah, so then came the jelly rolls. 2006, they decided to try jelly rolls. There were a couple of quilters across the country that were doing things with two and a half inch strips, and so they said, “Let’s put them in collections,” like they had done with the charm packs. I mean, it’s really pretty. That’s one of the things I was saying. A lot of people will get this, they want to buy it, just because it’s so cute, and then they’ll take it home and, “Oh, we don’t want to take it apart.” So it sits there.



Jean Nolte:

They look nice on the shelf.



Cheryl Cantoya:

I’m guilty of the same thing. I have lots of them sitting around, waiting to be used.



Jean Nolte:

So, those are two and a half inch strips and that, again, would be pretty much one of everything in the collection, or two of some, to get up to 40.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right, right.



Jean Nolte:

Then next came layer cakes, right?



Cheryl Cantoya:

Layer cakes, yeah. These 10 inch squares. So, 2007, they came out with those. They’re really fun, I think, for people who… I like patterns that are very bright, big patterns, and I always recommend it from that. They make them for everything. You can get traditional fabrics, like the quilts that are over here, and that’s what that layer cake looks like, but I think they’re really fun for bright quilts, like the ones over by Jean, because you have all these pretty big prints and that way you can show them off more.



Jean Nolte:

Right. And they pretty much do jelly rolls, layer cakes, charm packs, with every single collection, right?



Cheryl Cantoya:

Every collection has those.



Jean Nolte:

And fat quarters and fat eighths as well.



Cheryl Cantoya:

And fat quarters and fat eighths, yes.



Jean Nolte:

So, those would be the most common of all of the pre-cuts.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right, every collection is going to have those, pretty much.



Jean Nolte:

But they didn’t stop there.



Cheryl Cantoya:

No, they kept thinking, “What can we do now?”



Jean Nolte:

“What else could we do?”



Cheryl Cantoya:

“What else do people want?” So they decided to do honey buns. These are one and a half inch strips, the length of the fabric and people that like to do, say, log cabins will use them. If you’re doing strip piecing, you can combine them with a jelly roll or something. So there’s lots of different reasons for that.



Jean Nolte:

Right, and I notice that they all have great names. We have jelly rolls, layer cakes, honey buns.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Yeah, we’re kind of food related all a sudden. Everything got all kinds of little food things. I guess we’re all liking sweets and snacks and stuff like that, so we made them food.



Jean Nolte:

Right, and so now, these aren’t always available, but a lot of collections will have those.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right. Really, most of the time, if a designer has a pattern that’s going to use the honey buns, then we make them, and that’s where some of these specialty ones that we’ll talk about come into play. A designer came up with a pattern. They needed a certain shape consistently and so they made those specific for that group.



Jean Nolte:

Okay, so moving right along, the next shape is the turnover, I believe?



Cheryl Cantoya:

Yeah, so this little triangle.



Jean Nolte:

So, this is actually half of a six inch square and, again, would be one of everything in the line, plus maybe duplicates of some?



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right, if they have to. Sometimes it just depends on prints that are in there too. They may decide to not use something, like sometimes we have a group with a panel in it. If you’ve got a collection that has a big panel, you wouldn’t want it cut up in this. It wasn’t going to do you any good, so they will just eliminate that and they’ll give you an extra couple of pieces, so that works out good for people.



Jean Nolte:

Right. So those are fun, and the next one is the littlest one in the bunch, and these are two and a half inch squares called Moda candy, and I think people do collect these.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Oh, they do.



Jean Nolte:

Just to have them, and it is, again, one of everything in the collection and, as you were saying, if it was a great big print, that’s not going to show it off very well in that, but you at least have a piece of it.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right, yeah. People do seem to be keeping those.



Jean Nolte:

Of course, because of the size, they’re also the least expensive, so that makes some sense. So after that, they weren’t done yet. We got another shape.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Yeah, we have honeycombs, and honeycombs, there has been, over the last couple of years, hexagons have just been the craze of the quilt industry, and so they decided to make them pre-made, so people could make things quicker, which is what you do with all these pre-cuts, because you don’t have to cut anything out.



Jean Nolte:

Right, and so those are six inches from point to point.



Cheryl Cantoya:

From point to point, right.



Jean Nolte:

And not available all the time but some of the time.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right, kind of like what I was saying about the honey buns, they come whenever the designer has something planned for them.



Jean Nolte:

Right, so they’re not done yet. We still have over here…



Cheryl Cantoya:

We have a slice, a big giant slice.



Jean Nolte:

This is big triangle, which is half of a 10 inch square, so these are probably the biggest ones. These and the layer cakes are the biggest pieces.



Cheryl Cantoya:

They’re really fun too. It just gives you more options.



Jean Nolte:

Right, and they’re already cut for you.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right.



Jean Nolte:

Well, that’s great, and then we have one more thing over here.



Cheryl Cantoya:

What have I got left? Oh, my dessert roll. That’s a dessert roll. Five inches wide and it’s the length of the fabric, and they give you 20 strips, so it’s really good if you want to do different things, where, in some of these pre cuts, you don’t get enough of a width or maybe not enough length, and this kind of helps you with both of those things because you’re getting the length of the fabric and you’re getting multiple colors a lot of times. So, like in this one, you’ve got some kind of a creamier ivory kind of colors. You’ve got three reds. So you get duplication, which sometimes you don’t get, when you get some of the other pre-cuts.



Jean Nolte:

Because a lot of these, you just have one of each thing, and maybe two of a couple, but not two of everything.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Yeah, some people will use these for sashing, things like that, because they can’t get enough of a color to do bigger things.



Jean Nolte:

Well, that’s great. So there are lots and lots of techniques that you can do with these. You were telling me earlier that you think these are good for beginners.



Cheryl Cantoya:

I do. We found out, especially just recently, at Quilt Market, that a lot of the younger designers that have come into the quilt industry recently, they’re really pushing it for beginning quilters, because they don’t have to cut anything, they don’t have to know those things that they don’t know yet. A lot of people didn’t have home ec, like we used to have when we were growing up, so they don’t even know how to sew straight lines. So this is a good place to start.



Jean Nolte:

So, they’d have accurate cuts to begin with, which is very helpful, so they could just start right out sewing. That also makes it a lot more fun, when you get into the sewing, instead of the cutting, because I’m always happy when I have my cutting done.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right, yeah.



Jean Nolte:

I do all my cutting before I do any sewing.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Exactly, yeah.



Jean Nolte:

There are a few things about these pre-cuts that are a little different to some other fabrics and tips that you can give us to help.



Cheryl Cantoya:

First of all, don’t wash any of this stuff.



Jean Nolte:

No pre-washing except maybe a fat quarter.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Well, these you could. Yes, but if you know a quilter from long ago or something, we were kind of established that, as soon as you’ve got a yard at home, you took it, you put it in your washing machine and got it washed, so you’d be ready to go when it was time to cut it up. These, if you were to wash them, you would have such a big mess that you don’t want that to happen.



Jean Nolte:

And they might not even be usable really anymore, so no pre-washing with pre-cuts.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Exactly.



Jean Nolte:

Okay. The next thing I know from experience is, these things are fuzzy.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Very fuzzy.



Jean Nolte:

They just give off lint, so we are suggesting that, if you take a jelly roll out of the package, and these do come wrapped in plastic, when you take it out of the package, take a lint roller and roll over this and pick up a lot of that or you’ll have it all over.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Several times.



Jean Nolte:

They are a little bit messy, but it’s worth it.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Right, yeah, if you want to keep it off of everything that you have, that’s the thing to do.



Jean Nolte:

All right. Now, also I notice that these have like serrated or zigzag edges, so when I’m measuring that, do I need to measure…?



Cheryl Cantoya:

All the way out. You want to go all the way out to the tips of the little points, so there’s like a little zigzag pinked edge.



Jean Nolte:

Okay, so to get the full two and a half inches and they don’t really mess with your quarter inch seam allowance. The little valleys are not that deep, so you still have plenty of fabric to catch in your seam allowance.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Yeah, and the other thing you can do with extra strips, a lot of times you’ll get a pattern and you want to use a jelly roll and you’re going to have extra little pieces left. Well, instead of just throwing them to a scrap pile or something, you can use them to do a binding. I think bindings are fun.



Jean Nolte:

Oh, yeah, that’d be good.



Cheryl Cantoya:

When they’re all different.



Jean Nolte:

Scrappy.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Yeah.



Jean Nolte:

That would be fun.



Cheryl Cantoya:

I think they’re more fun. That’s kind of become a little more popular to do scrappy stuff, do scrappy backs and things like that, and I think it just makes it more colorful. I always liked bright colors and fun things like that.



Jean Nolte:

Right. Well, that’s been very informative. I hope you’ve all had a good time too and you’ll try using pre-cuts if you haven’t or you’ll know what to do with the pre-cuts you already have.



Cheryl Cantoya:

Exactly.

The Quilting with Pre-cuts workshop starts on 9/4/202 -10/2/2020.

Register today for Quilting with Pre-cuts at Quilting Daily! Registration ends on 9/18/2020.