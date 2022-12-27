Quilting With the 2023 Color of the Year

What grabs our attention in the quilt shop? There’s no doubt about it. It’s all the gorgeous colors! So, what color trends can quilters expect to see in 2023? Well Pantone, recognized globally as a leading source for color, recently announced the 2023 color of the year: Viva Magenta.

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family, as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.” – Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director at Pantone

Magenta is a strong and refreshing shade of red. It can symbolize love and, along with other reds, can certainly capture our attention. (Do you remember the Infinite Variety exhibition with over 650 red and white quilts that wowed us back in 2011?)

Robert Kaufman Fabrics chose a beautiful citrusy shade of red with a hint of pink for Crush, their 2023 Kona cotton solids color of the year. Think ruby red grapefruit or juicy, ripe strawberries. Yum!

Kona Cotton Solids Crush

We’re also rolling out the reds for 2023! Whether you lean more toward Viva Magenta, Crush, or something in between, you’ll find seven red hot quilts in our latest Winter magazine releases. So let’s take a closer look at how you can incorporate Viva Magenta and Crush into your quilting adventures:

Whether you prefer the 2023 color of the year from Pantone or Robert Kaufman, the two bold hues are sure to make any quilt stand out from the crowd. No matter what kind of project you’re working on, 2023’s colors of the year are sure to bring it to life.

Plus the year is just beginning so it’s not too late to add some marvelous magenta, flaming scarlet, or gorgeous garnet prints to your fabric shopping list!