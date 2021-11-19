First Look: Quiltmaker January/February 2022

It’s nearly 2022! And with that, the January/February 2022 issue of Quiltmaker magazine is here. (Stay tuned to the end for a very special announcement.) There is so much in this issue, let’s take a look.

New Designers

I’d like to introduce you to three designers that are new to our pages. Becky Rico, Nancy Messuri, and Susan Deshensky. About seven months ago, we did a call for submissions. I was specifically looking for designers that haven’t previously been published with Quiltmaker. Their quilts:

Bursting with Love by Becky Rico.

Bursting with Love designed by Becky Rico. Fabric: Songbook by Fancy That for Moda.

Dream Keeper by Nancy Messuri

Dream Keeper by Nancy Messuri. Fabric: Sunprint Luminance by Allison Glass and Century Solids both for Andover fabrics.

and Drunken Flowers by Susan Deshensky stood out in our lineup meeting.

Drunken Flowers by Susan Deshensky. Quilted by Janice Roy. Fabric: Kona solids by Robert Kaufman

I think they appeal to a wide variety of quilters in both style and complexity. With their patterns, we did a designer profile for each of them so you can learn more about them. I don’t know about you, but I love meeting new quilters!

For this issue, I also wanted to make sure we had a few Valentine’s Day quilts in this issue. Let’s start with Cupid by Charisma Horton. Her design is quick to make and such a fun way to celebrate the day.

Cupid by Charisma Horton.

Next up, Change of Heart by Jen Daly is a sweet, string-pieced heart quilt that is perfect for using up a ton of scraps.

Bee Mine by Mary Hertel is a mug rug that will have your hive buzzing!

I’m always a sucker for a holiday quilt, but when I saw Mardis Gras Trail by Connie Kaufman…well, I just had to share the pattern with you. Those rich batiks and the swirling Snail Trail design are so beautiful, you can almost hear the zydeco playing in the background.

Mardis Gras Trail by Connie Kaufman. Fabric: The Farm Fresh collection and Foundations, both by Island Batik.

Finally, this is a very special year for Quiltmaker magazine. It is our 40th anniversary! We are celebrating with the Ruby Jubilee mystery quilt inspired by 10 years of the Addicted to Scraps column by Bonnie Hunter. We are so very excited to be sewing along with Bonnie all year long!

• Download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.

• Download the Moonglow Quilting motif.

• Access the Basic Lessons.

Happy quilting!

Tracy

Editorial Note: In the pattern Peppermint Patty by Reed Johnson (QM November/December 2021), we inadvertently gave the wrong information for the fabric collection Reed used. The fabric should have been listed as Painter’s Palette Solids by Paintbrush Studios, and the batting was Quilters Dream 80/20. We apologize for the inconvenience.