This year is moving at breakneck speed—is it just me? Would you believe that the September/October issue of Quiltmaker Magazine is now available! (If you have been out to any big-box stores, you might already be seeing Halloween décor, too!) If you read my letter with any regularity, you know I love Halloween. However, I know choosing that for an issue theme would be too predictable.

The September/October issue of Quiltmaker is here! Get ready to celebrate back to school and spooky season.

I also know that not everyone shares my enthusiasm for this holiday, so I needed to sprinkle in a little sumthin’ sumthin’ to make this issue interesting.I thought back over the last five years of my tenure as editor, and one fall issue truly stood out to me. It was the July/August 2020 issue in which the theme was “back to school.” I loved all the school-inspired projects…could I combine them? And “Back-to-Boo” became the issue theme.

Way Back to School by Kari Mathews

Our cover features Way Back to School which was inspired by an old schoolhouse near designer Kari Mathews’s home. I love the old-timey feel of this quilt combined with the warm colors she chose.

Nevermore by Michelle Freedman

I must admit Nevermore by Michelle Freedman was my first selection. I had recently finished watching Wednesday on Netflix, so I knew her inspiration immediately. If you haven’t watched this show, I highly recommend it.

Wednesday Addams goes away to boarding school and her roommate, Enid, is her exact opposite—loves all things pastel and boho. Michelle’s design gives a hearty nod to the color palettes of the girls and the leaded glass window in their room.

Wednesday and Enid are roommates in the hit Netflix series “Wednesday.” Note the window behind the characters that was a partial inspiration for Michelle’s quilt.

Composition by Brittany Fisher

Next chosen was Composition by Brittany Fisher. I don’t know about you, but I am still a sucker for the adorable notebooks on which this pattern was inspired. I find it very difficult not to purchase all of the school supplies, pens, and notebooks that you find at the store each year. (Tip! This is the best time to stock up on washable glue sticks for EPP and other sewing tasks.)

Doesn’t this quilt bring you back to your own school days? Composition was designed by Brittany Fisher.

Field of Strings by Ramona Sorensen

If you love improv-piecing, don’t miss Field of Strings by Ramona Sorensen. She used a collection of fat quarters for her quilt, but you could use scraps too!

Field of Strings by Ramona Sorensen is a great way to use up scraps!

Moose Be Quilting by Scott Flanagan

Don’t miss part one of Moose Be Quilting by Scott Flanagan in this issue. This quilt is sure to be a popular sew-along this season. Check out the issue to get information about where to purchase kits for this gorgeous quilt.

Moose Be Quilting was designed and made by Scott Flanagan using fabrics by Maywood Studio.

Haunted House Kitchen Towels by Mary Hertel

Don’t miss the Haunted House Kitchen Towels by Mary Hertel. Perfect to add a little spookiness to your kitchen or make for a special friend.

These spooktacular kitchen towels feature foundation paper piecing on a store-bought towel.

Enjoy the Issue

We hope you have as much fun reading the Quiltmaker Magazine September/October 2023 issue as we had making it! If you decide to tackle any of these fun-tastic patterns, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Extras Just for You

✓ Click here to download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue. ✓ Click here to access the Basic Lessons.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy