Quiltmaker March/April 2020: Use Your Pre-Cuts!

The May/June issue of Quiltmaker magazine has 11 projects including precut friendly quilts, appliqué and pieced designs.

If you are anything like me, you spot those delicious jelly rolls and layer cakes and you simply can’t resist! I am talking about 2½ inch strips and 10″ squares you find at your local quilt shop, of course, and not their calorie-laden namesakes you find at the bakery—but equally irresistible! When I simply must have a designers entire collection, they make it very easy to indulge. But then what? Sometimes I find that they sit on my shelf when I get them home because I am just not sure what to do with them (and honestly have a hard time breaking them open). If you feel the same, then this issue is for you.

We have several patterns that are perfect for using up your favorite pre-cuts. Rainbow Ridge by Heather Long uses 2½” strips and was designed to celebrate her “rainbow baby” due in 2020. Boxed Up uses 10″ squares and 2½” strips to make a twist on a Log Cabin block. Posy is a sweet flower design by Ramona Sorensen that uses 15 fat quarters to make a scrappy yet cohesive quilt. Solitary Star by Maria Tavy Umhey and Square Spaces by Betsy Vinegrad are perfect designs to use 5 inch charm packs.

Do you love handwork? Appliqué, embroidery, couching, embellishments, and yo-yo’s are awaiting your glance. Egg Hunt by Jo Moury is a wool masterpiece. She used so many gorgeous stitches to add dimension to her adorable bunny. Penny Vine is a pillow designed by Charisma Horton. She used crazy quilting, English paper piecing, wool appliqué, and embroidery in this design to create a delightful bench pillow. Nancy Mahoney is back with Cherry Surprise—a quilt inspired by a 1930’s pattern featuring bias appliqué and 400 yo-yo’s! Be sure to take a closer look at Nancy’s quilting, it is simply spectacular.

I have added several of these designs to my quilting bucket list. I sure hope you love this issue as much as I do!

Happy Quilting!

Tracy

In the March April 2020 issue of Quiltmaker.

Pre-cut Perfection

• Boxed Up (easy) A layer cake and jelly roll make for a dynamic twist on a Log Cabin

• Posy (easy) Ramona Sorensen creates a sensational quilt using a stack of fat quarters

• Rainbow Ridge (easy) Grab a roll of pre-cut strips to celebrate a special baby

Happy Handwork

• Egg Hunt (intermediate) Craft a sweet table topper just in time for spring

• Penny Vine (intermediate) Bright and cheerful, this bench pillow is as fun to make as it is pretty!

• Furever Friend (easy) Commemorate your best friend with this pillow by Jen Daly

Patterns

• Vintage Vibe (intermediate) A charming star quilt fit for a bed is sure to light up your room

• Cherry Surprise (intermediate) Hand appliqué and yo-yo’s create a 30’s inspired masterpiece

• Solitary Star (easy) Simple piecing and striking, bold colors are delightfully charming

• Square Spaces (easy) Indigo patches and striking design combine in this quilt by Betsy Vinegrad

Meet the Designers

• Maria Tavy Umhey

• Heather Long

• Jo Moury

Features

• Plan Your Pre-cuts Know what you can cut from your pre-cuts for maximum use

• Modern Musings Vivika DeNegre explores the modern quilting movement

• Wonderfully Wool Tips for sourcing wool and felting your wool finds

• Resizing Blocks Get ready to make your quilts exactly the size you want with some help from math

• Extra! Extra! Do you follow us online? If not, you may have missed some of these free patterns and tutorials

Pattern Pull-Out Section

• Download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.

• Download the Basket Blossom Quilting motif.

Departments

• From the Editor

• Sew to Speak

• Find Your Inspiration

• Creative Spark

• Basic Lessons

• Addicted to Scraps

