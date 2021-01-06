First Look: Quiltmaker March/April 2021

Are you ready for a sneak peek into the next issue of Quiltmaker magazine? Here at Quilting Daily, we are ready for spring! Here is a preview of the March/April issue. Our theme is Planting the Seeds of Inspiration.

The March/April issue of Quiltmaker is filled with quilt patterns that will have you longing for warmer weather.

There is something so inspirational about spring. The smell in the air, the first buds popping through the soil, and the warmer days offer hope that the cold winter is over. It also inspires a new color palette and different projects in my sewing room. As I started planning this issue, I thought about planting seeds and how that translates to quilting. Do you get inspired by seeing new techniques? Sometimes I don’t even need to try the technique for it to spark ideas for the projects I want to try.

In this issue, How Does Your Garden Sew? by Phyllis Meiring was one of the first projects chosen. I love how she used hand embroidery and sewing-themed buttons to make her creative wall hanging. I also loved that she framed her project.

How Does Your Garden Sew? by Phyllis Meiring features wool appliqué and hand embroidery.

Fresh as a Daisy by Jen Daly is such a quick appliquéd pillow project to add some sunshine to your décor.

Bunny Treats by Charisma Horton—well, I just had to include this quilt! An Easter-themed row quilt? Yes please!

Bunny Treats by Charisma Horton is an adorable Easter-themed row quilt. Fabrics: Shadow Play by Maywood Studios.

* Please note a correction for the Bunny Treats pattern. The foundations for sections 7—9 were mislabeled. Please download the corrected templates here.

Crazy for Dresdens by Gina Gempesaw really got my brain working. I love how she crazy-pieced some of the fans for added interest. Can you picture adding some decorative stitches to the fans to make it more like a crazy quilt? I sure can.

Crazy for Dresdens by Gina Gempesaw. Fabric: Lucky Charms by Figo Studio for Figo Fabrics.

I hope this issue brings a little sunshine to your wintry days. Even just imagining the possibilities that exist within our sewing rooms can bring joy, don’t you think?

Download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.

Download the Mulberry Quilting motif.

Download the Basic Lessons.

Happy quilting!

Tracy