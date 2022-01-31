First Look: Quiltmaker March/April 2022

The theme for the March/April issue of Quiltmaker magazine is a double entendre—Love Your Mother.

In this case, it is referring to both Mother’s Day and Mother Earth/Earth Day. Mother’s Day was an obvious choice, as we all have mothers and/or mother figures in our life. But I was curious what designers would do for Earth Day—would I get quilts made from recycled materials? Would the quilts be political in nature? We sent out the submission request, and I awaited responses.

Elements designed and made by Pam Nourse. Fabric by Banyan Batiks. Digital pattern available.

I was blown away by the quilt designs we received! In all honesty, there were several designs that we could not accept because of the size and complexity; however, we chose six designs in all that fit theme. They vary in difficulty from easy to challenging, and style from traditional to modern, but we have a beautiful lineup of quilt patterns to celebrate the season.

The March/April 2022 issue of Quiltmaker magazine is available on newsstands on February 8th, digital issue available now.

Our cover beauty, Rise and Shine was designed and made by Charisma Horton. This colorful quilt pattern uses fun techniques that I know you will enjoy.

Rise & Shine quilt designed and made by Charisma Horton. Fabric: American Made Brand solids by Clothworks. Digital pattern available.

Patsy’s Perfect Blooms was designed by Dodi Lee Poulsen and named for her mother. What a beautiful quilt to celebrate the life of her beloved mom.

Patsy’s Perfect Blooms quilt designed and made by Dodi Lee Poulsen. Quilted by Cathy Dahl. Fabric Poppy and Posey by Dodi Lee Poulsen for Riley Blake Designs.

For hand-appliqué fans, Cherry Blossom Dance by Jo Moury is a pretty table topper featuring Jo’s signature elaborate embroidery.

Cherry Blossom Dance by Jo Moury.

Don’t miss Bunny Trail by Laura Strickland—such a sweet quilt to celebrate Easter!



Bunny Trail designed and made by Laura Strickland. Quilted by Shelly Moore. Fabric: Cotton Shots by Amanda Murphy for Benartex. Digital pattern available.

If you are looking for a gift for a special someone who uses a walker, Charming Butterfly is a convenient tote that ties onto the walker frame for hands-free transporting of small items. As with all Mary Hertel designs, you can swap out the foundation paper-pieced butterfly for any of Mary’s designs.

The Charming Butterfly Pocket Tote pattern was designed and made by Mary Hertel. Digital pattern available. ]

So many quilt patterns to celebrate nature and the mother’s in our lives.

Happy quilting!

Tracy

