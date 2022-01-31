First Look: Quiltmaker March/April 2022

The theme for the March/April issue of Quiltmaker magazine is a double entendre—Love Your Mother.
In this case, it is referring to both Mother’s Day and Mother Earth/Earth Day. Mother’s Day was an obvious choice, as we all have mothers and/or mother figures in our life. But I was curious what designers would do for Earth Day—would I get quilts made from recycled materials? Would the quilts be political in nature? We sent out the submission request, and I awaited responses.
I was blown away by the quilt designs we received! In all honesty, there were several designs that we could not accept because of the size and complexity; however, we chose six designs in all that fit theme. They vary in difficulty from easy to challenging, and style from traditional to modern, but we have a beautiful lineup of quilt patterns to celebrate the season.
Our cover beauty, Rise and Shine was designed and made by Charisma Horton. This colorful quilt pattern uses fun techniques that I know you will enjoy.
Patsy’s Perfect Blooms was designed by Dodi Lee Poulsen and named for her mother. What a beautiful quilt to celebrate the life of her beloved mom.
For hand-appliqué fans, Cherry Blossom Dance by Jo Moury is a pretty table topper featuring Jo’s signature elaborate embroidery.
Don’t miss Bunny Trail by Laura Strickland—such a sweet quilt to celebrate Easter!
If you are looking for a gift for a special someone who uses a walker, Charming Butterfly is a convenient tote that ties onto the walker frame for hands-free transporting of small items. As with all Mary Hertel designs, you can swap out the foundation paper-pieced butterfly for any of Mary’s designs.
So many quilt patterns to celebrate nature and the mother’s in our lives.
Happy quilting!
Tracy
Get your issue on newsstands February 8th, or the digital download here now!
