First Look: Quiltmaker May/June 2022

The first quilt I ever completed was a gift for my father. Because it had one patch throughout—an equilateral triangle—I thought it would be easy. The design also used gradations of four different colors, a near impossible thing to find in stores in 1992. Well, I made the entire top not ever learning how to line up those triangles, and quilt making continues to challenge me (in a good way) to this day. As I was planning the May/June issue of Quiltmaker magazine, I thought about that first quilt and the many quilts I have made for loved ones since then.

The May/June 2022 issue of Quiltmaker magazine is filled with quilts that are by or for men.

Since our focus was Mother’s Day in the last issue, I thought it would be nice to focus on the men in our lives in this issue. Our lineup of patterns features quilt designs that were either made by men or for men. Let’s start with our cover: Natalie Crabtree designed a quilt to commemorate the relationship between her husband, Joel, and their daughter. Don’t miss the sweet story that tells the story of the Coffee Conversations with Dad quilt.

Coffee Conversations with Dad designed and made by Natalie Crabtree. Quilted by Stephanie Crabtree. Fabric: Essentials and Palette Solids both by Marcia Derse for Windham Fabrics. Digital pattern available

Wrenches and Nuts and Bolts, Oh My! By Connie Kaufman is pure genius. When I saw the submission for this quilt, I just had to have it if only to pattern for all the handy men in the world. While this quilt seems complicated, it is easier than it looks. Connie hit her stash for this quilt and used an assortment of silvery grays for the wrenches.

Wrenches and Nuts and Bolts, Oh My! By Connie Kaufman. Fabric: Connie used fabrics from her personal collection. Digital pattern available.

Bases Loaded by Becky Rico is perfect to make for a graduate. Imagine it in the recipient’s favorite color or made in school colors for a dorm room bed. Becky chose a monochromatic color scheme but made it very scrappy. We love that it is easy enough for even a beginner make.

Bases Loaded designed and made by Becky Rico. Fabric: Assorted batiks by Banyan Batiks.

Reed Johnson is back with a quilt he made called Mayflower. This classic quilt pattern is graphic and bold, especially in the fabrics he chose. The colors are so grounded and rich.

Mayflower designed and made by Reed Johnson. Quilted by Sunshine Quilts. Painter’s Pallette solids by Paintbrush Studio Fabrics, Batting provided by Quilter’s Dream. Digital pattern available.

Our Artist Q & A by Debby Brown features Scott Murkin. Scott has such an interesting background. In this article he talks about how he started quilting. We love his story and the legacy his grandmother created in asking for his help. We decided to share one of Scott’s patterns, First Blush. We love the springy colors he used!



• Download the Sparkle Quilting motif.

• Access the Basic Lessons.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy