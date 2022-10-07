First Look: Quiltmaker November/December 2022

Seasons Greetings, quilters!

The November/December issue of Quiltmaker is here! And as we move into the holiday season, it’s time to start planning quilting projects that will make the season even more memorable, whether they’re gifts, décor, or special quilts to share with loved ones. With this issue of Quiltmaker, I wanted to make an inclusive celebration of the holidays and requested that our quilt contributors design quilts for their favorite winter holidays and traditions that may not get as much recognition as Christmas. And, wow, did they deliver!

Diwali Lights designed and made by Preeti Harris. Fabric: Island Batiks.

One highlight of the issue is Diwali Lights by Preeti Harris—a gorgeous, glowing quilt that looks complex but is so easy to sew. While this year Diwali is not quite a winter holiday, it’s close enough and the design could easily be adapted to celebrate any holiday by changing the color scheme. Or just make it with your favorite color combination!

Festivus by Barbara Chojnacki is a “reverse Advent calendar” meant to put your grievances into each day, rather than take out a treat!

Another unsung holiday can be celebrated with the pomp it deserves when you make Festivus by Barbara Chojnacki. Set up your Festivus pole and prepare the meatloaf—while it’s baking you can prep your quilt project. As you sew this “reverse Advent calendar” you can make a mental list of all the grievances you’ll air for the holiday.

Oh Hanukkah by Michelle Freedman. Fabric: Nightfall by Maywood Studio.

There are also a couple of beautiful quilts commemorating Hannukah—we’re proud to present Oh, Hannukah by Michelle Freedman and Candles Burn Bright by Karen Kehl, which both take inspiration from the glowing candles that are central to the Hannukah tradition.

Candles Burn Bright by Karen Kehl. Fabric: Festival of Lights by Andover Fabrics.

That’s not to say we don’t have Christmas projects; we certainly do! We’ve got throw quilts and quick decor with which to deck the halls and family rooms.

Also, don’t miss the reveal of Ruby Jubilee—our Bonnie Hunter inspired mystery quilt along celebrating 40 years of Quiltmaker magazine!

Ruby Jubilee designed and made by Denise Starck with blocks from Bonnie Hunter’s Addicted to Scraps column.

However you celebrate the season, Quiltmaker is here for you and yours. Happy holidays and happy quilting!

