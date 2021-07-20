50% Off QDTV! Treat yourself >
First Look: Quiltmaker September/October 2021

By: Tracy Mooney, Posted on
Quiltmaker Magazine Sept/Oct 2021 header image featuring Autumn Wreath quilt
20
Jul

Quilt as desired. Three words that strike fear in the hearts of quilters across the globe. When I started quilting in the early 90s, hand quilting was the norm. As freemotion quilting gained in popularity, I learned here and there how to quilt—but even today, I am just average in my quilting skills. Luckily, I happen to know some quilters who are experts!

September/October cover of Quiltmaker Magazine featuring Autumn Leaf quilt.
September/October issue of Quiltmaker Magazine

This September/October issue of Quiltmaker magazine is all about the quilting. Our Artist Q & A written by Jenni Grover is an interview with Karen McTavish. She is a master quilter by trade, and a musky fisherman for hobby. Talk about a fascinating glimpse into the mind of a true artist!

Artist Q&A screenshot from Sept/Oct 2021 Quiltmaker magazine
Don’t miss our feature on Karen McTavish by Jenni Grover.

Our cover girl Debby Brown shares her pattern Autumn Wreath, but then shows us exactly how to quilt that quilt block in her article How Should I Quilt This? I’m quite certain you will gain some insight and ideas to finish your quilts.

Autumn wreath quilt with autumn inspired colors and fabrics
Autumn Wreath, designed and made by Debby Brown. Fabric: Autumn Elegance by Jackie Robinson for Benartex.

Pineapple Patchwork by Abigail Dolinger is an oversized Pineapple block pattern that is the perfect way to learn quilt-as-you-go. Since it is small, it is fast to make and gives you the idea of whether this is a technique you would like to explore further. But since the block is large, it makes a great table topper. It’s a win-win!

Pineapple Patchwork by Abigail Dolinger is an oversized Pineapple block pattern that is the perfect way to learn quilt-as-you-go
Pineapple Patchwork, designed and made by Abigail Dolinger.

Note that most of the quilts in this issue have spectacular quilting. From Heather Black’s Ingress-Egress to Marti Michell’s Soaring Proud, the quilting is superb. Even if you don’t wish to make the quilts, the quilting is sure to spark ideas.

A pair of quilts that highlight spectacular quilting.
On the left, Ingress Egress designed and made by Heather Black. On right, Soaring Proud, designed by Marti Michell, made by Marty Michell & Sally Joerger, and quilted by Jennifer Kay.

• Download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.
• Download the Brocade Quilting motif.
• Access the Basic Lessons.

Happy quilting!
Tracy
