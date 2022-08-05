First Look: Quiltmaker September/October 2022

A Fall Tale

I love fall! You can tell by the quilts in this magazine, I had the season in mind as I was planning this issue… every quilt fits the theme.

As I was walking down Trick or Treat Street

Trick or Treat Street by Jen Daly. Fabric from the designer’s collection

I saw a Lone Oak.

Loan Oak Table Runner by Nancy Scott.

Fabric: Mix Basic Linen by Timeless Treasures.

Underneath it were Leaf Stacks – the kind I liked to jump in as a kid.

Leaf Stacks by Natalie Crabtree. Fabric: Autumn Gatherings from Primitive Gatherings for Moda.

As I walked further down the street, I found a big Punkin’ Patch brimming with activity.

There were hayrides and kids bobbing for apples. A wee Wicked Witch jumped out at me from behind a tree.

Wicked Witch by Cassie Harms. Fabric: Assorted Basics from Northcott.

She let out a Bitty Boo!

With all this activity, it sure is going to be a Happy Fall, Y’all!

We also have other special treats for you.

Don’t miss the pattern Harmony and Light by Christina Cameli.

Harmony and Light by Christina Camelli.

This special pattern is part of the Harmony and Light Quilt-Along with Christina Cameli.

I got a sneak peek, and I promise you that this technique looks challenging, but Christina makes it so easy! You are not going to want to miss it. Be sure to visit the quilt-along page to get the full scoop. And make sure to sign up by October 14, 2022. It is absolutely free, and you will get downloads, videos, and a chance to win the grand prize package from our sponsors.

Let’s say this issue is a bit “fall forward.” This year I think we all need to gather our families close to truly celebrate what matters most in this world, don’t you think?

I hope you can wrap your loved ones up in some quilted love. Plus, we have a bonus! For our magazine readers, we have a FREE bonus digital pattern available until October 4, 2022.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy

