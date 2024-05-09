Quilts that are as American as Apple Pie Day

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

National Apple Pie Day (May 13) celebrates the quintessential American dessert that has become synonymous with warmth, comfort, and home. No one is quite sure who created it or when it started, but do you need any better excuse to indulge in a tasty dessert? The first apple pie recipe printed was in England in 1381. The list of ingredients included good apples, good spices, figs, raisins, pears, saffron, and cofyn (a type of pastry crust). You can find my favorite apple pie recipe at the end of this article!

And what better way to honor this iconic pastry than with apple pie-themed quilts? These cozy creations are like a warm hug, wrapping us in delicious layers of nostalgia and comfort, just like pie!

Classic red and white fabrics are featured in this quilt that is just the right size for your lap while you savor a slice of apple pie. Just try not to get crumbs on it!

Apple Pie by Natalie Crabtree

Whether you’re a grandmother or not, what little tyke wouldn’t love cuddling under a cozy quilt from you–like this one made from a pack of 2½” pre-cut fabric strips. Just add a little extra fabric for the border and binding. Making this sweet quilt will be as easy as pie.

Tavy raided her fabric stash and came up with a charming mix of cream textures, along with woven plaids in red and navy for a scrumptious throw quilt made even sweeter by its simple sewing and down-to-earth, homespun appeal.

So classic and traditional!

Before you can have apple pie, you have to have an apple farm! This quilt is an adorable, beginner-friendly pattern that offers an opportunity to feature fun novelty prints for an I-Spy type of quilt. So quick to pull together for a gift!

If you are trying to watch your calories, maybe just a small slice is all you need like this 21” square mini wall quilt. It’s also a great way to try curved piecing with the step-by step photo tutorial that’s included.

Apple Blossom will bring the freshness of spring into your home with this charming wall hanging.

Now that you’ve worked up an appetite, as promised below is my favorite apple pie recipe.

Apple Pie with Streusel Topping

Ingredients:

Pie crust

2 tbsp unsalted butter

3 lbs. apples (slice thinly)

½ cup sugar

½ tsp vanilla

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter in large, heavy saucepan over low heat. Stir in sliced apples and ½ cup sugar. Cook/stir 12-15 minutes until barely tender. Stir in ½ tsp vanilla and remove from heat.

Topping:

1 cup chopped nuts

6 tbsp butter chilled and cubed

¾ cup sour cream

½ cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla

¾ cup dark brown sugar

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1 egg lightly beaten

¾ cup flour

¼ tsp salt

To make streusel, combine nuts, brown sugar, ½ cup flour, cinnamon, and 1/8 tsp salt. Rub butter into the flour mixture until crumbly.

Mix sour cream, ½ cup sugar, 1/8 tsp salt, ¼ cup flour, ½ tsp vanilla. Add nutmeg and egg.

Drain apples and fold in sour cream mixture. Spoon into pie shell, evenly distributing the liquid. Top with streusel. Place on a cookie sheet to catch any overflow while baking. Bake 50-60 minutes.

Enjoy your apple pie along with a new quilt!