Quilts that Give you Goosebumps: From Prayer Flags to Your Own Legacy Quilts

Ah, June… a month of celebrations, big and small. From graduations to weddings, from parades to Pride, the joy in the month of June is palpable. As a child who couldn’t wait for the last day of school, I remember our New England tradition of celebrating Flag Day. A veteran would visit our school, talk about the correct way to fold and display a flag, and fill us in on the history of the red, white, & blue.

This prayer flag incorporates a photo transfer, a postage stamp, and stitching. I believe the two people pictured are Boy Scouts.

Other prayer flags in this series (I made one flag each day during June 2011) feature antique lace, repurposed buttons, and fabric scraps. Each not only reflected what I was thinking about on a specific day, but also became part of my artistic legacy.

In 2011 I made a prayer flag each day in the month of June. The flags were hung in my garden, sending my hopes, dreams, prayers, and artistic legacy into the wind.

One of my favorites used a piece of a “cutter quilt” I’d found in an antique shop. It’s theme celebrated Juneteenth – the day of emancipation for the enslaved people of Texas. I imagined the incomprehensible joy of freedom those Americans must have felt and embroidered the words “Oh Happy Day” with free motion quilting on the surface.

This flag commemorates Juneteenth.

Recently, I came across a video from the 2021 Schweinfurth Art Center’s Juneteenth celebration featuring artist and quilter Sarah Bond. In the presentation, she talks about her quilting heritage. Sarah was able to trace her ancestry back to a great great grandmother who was born a slave in 1828 in Kentucky. This amazing woman not only made quilts, but some of those quilts are still in the family. What a story. And what a moving testament to the matriarchs of her family.

I’m continually intrigued by the legacy of quilting and what each one of us leaves behind in the form of the artwork we make. As we mark Juneteenth and other special days this summer, I’ll hang my prayer flags in my garden. As the wind brushes against each flag, my prayers for peace, inclusion, equity, acceptance, and compassion will all be carried out into the world.

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre, Editor

