Quiltspirations 2022 | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 83
Tracy, Ginger and Lori are back for a chat-fest. Today they are talking about the projects that are currently inspiring them to quilt. Then we discuss the three feet we absolutely must bring to a desert island. Our Fine Finishes segment features Martha Higdon who is here to discuss the controversial topic of quilting vintage quilt tops on a longarm. Stay Tuned!
Opening Segment
Quilt Jacket Workshop—register here https://www.quiltingdaily.com/product/quilt-jacket-workshop-start-anytime/
Lori’s Jacket
Ginger—Sallie Tomato Zippy Bags
Open Studios | Quiltspirations
Practical Magic by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts for Andover Fabrics.
Lori’s Curved Log Cabin
Ginger—Sallie Tomato Ginger Bags
Sweet & Spookier by Art Gallery Fabrics
Plaid-ish quilt by Kitchen Table Quilting
Desert Island Sewing
Lori’s picks—1/4” foot with guide, Bilevel Topstitch, and Sewing Star foot
Ginger’s picks—1/4” foot, walking foot, blind hem foot
Tracy– freemotion foot
Fine Finishes | Brought to You by HandiQuilter
HandiQuilter educator Martha Higdon joins Tracy to discuss quilting vintage quilt tops.
