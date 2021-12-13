Quilty (or not) Favorite Holiday Traditions

In each issue of McCall’s Quilting, we ask our team a question related to the theme of that particular issue. In our November/December 2021 issue, we asked the staff, “What are your favorite holiday traditions (quilty or not)?” Here’s what we had to say.

“In my family, we don’t use names on our gift tags. I might address a tag to my mother as “To: Honda Civic, From: Dodge Durango” (each of the cars we drive), or “To: 77, From: 53” (our ages). The trickier and more obscure the better; old phone numbers, pet names, anything goes. The rule is you can’t open your gift until you can solve the puzzle. My Dad started this tradition years ago, and I’ve continued it with my family. We also have an obnoxiously bright skirt that gets passed around. It typically appears with a special gift, and if you receive it, you get to gift the skirt next year. I was the first recipient, and it was one of those moments where you don’t quite know what to say about a gift. (Um, thank you?) I looked at the size tag because it looked like it couldn’t possibly fit, and attached to the tag were a lovely pair of earrings from my parents. Such a wonderful surprise! Every year we look forward to seeing who will receive the skirt.”

~ Denise Starck, Editorial Director

It’s a Wrap by Mary Ann Meador features festive Christmas packages with space for personalized gift tags.

From Vivika Hansen DeNegre, Director of Content, “Our family loves to share the tradition of wine and cookies on Christmas Eve. We gather the week before with aunts, uncles, and cousins to bake and decorate the family favorites. After arranging them in boxes, platters, and trays, we deliver the tasty treats on Christmas Eve along with a bottle of wine to friends and neighbors. Even now when my kids are grown, we continue this tradition and enjoy the visits as a prelude to the holiday.”

“When our kids were little, we had a Christmas eve tradition of driving through the neighborhoods to look at the lights and decorations. My husband and I had an ulterior motive, hoping the car ride would lull the kids to sleep so that Santa could put together the toys at a reasonable hour. Now my kids are grown, but a few years back I made everyone in our family matching flannel and minky quilts which I gave them on Christmas eve. After a big Italian dinner, we all settled in to watch It’s a Wonderful Life, snuggled in the new quilts. Before long, everyone was snoozing. I have to conclude that those quilts worked a lot better than the car rides we used to take!”



~ Annette Falvo, Technical Editor

Christmas Lights by Bonnie Hunter

Tracy Mooney, Editor of Quiltmaker and Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts, shares “When my husband was a child, his parents did everything on Christmas Eve—they decorated the tree and wrapped all the gifts. He was certain that this tradition resulted in his belief in Santa long after his friends gave up believing. When we started our family, we did many of the same things—including putting the gifts out after the kids went to bed. Although before that, we decorate the tree as a family on Christmas Eve, complete with egg nog and Christmas carols. My oldest was about eight years old when he whispered to me, “I know. You know…about Santa.” My heart sank. I was quiet for a moment, then I whispered back, “Oh, I see. Well, you know what that means…one less gift for you.” To this day, he denies the conversation ever happened. Pretty sure he tipped off his siblings too. All of my kids still get gifts from Santa even though they are 30, 25, and 17!”

For more holiday quilting, check out the November/December issue of McCall’s Quilting and start your quilty (or not) traditions.