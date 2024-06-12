Rainbow Geese: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4403
Rainbow Geese is a joyful, colorful quilt by Susan Deshensky, presented by Sara Gallegos. The patchwork units include half-square triangles, flying geese units, and split-point flying geese units—all classic techniques for the quilter’s toolbox. This quilt can support a wide range of looks, from patriotic to traditional to contemporary, so tune in for this episode of Love of Quilting!
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
Permanent marker
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
You’ll find Rainbow Geese, originally by Susan Deshensky, in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!
