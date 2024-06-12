Rainbow Geese: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4403

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Rainbow Geese is a joyful, colorful quilt by Susan Deshensky, presented by Sara Gallegos. The patchwork units include half-square triangles, flying geese units, and split-point flying geese units—all classic techniques for the quilter’s toolbox. This quilt can support a wide range of looks, from patriotic to traditional to contemporary, so tune in for this episode of Love of Quilting!

✓ Permanent marker

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Rainbow Geese, originally by Susan Deshensky, in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

