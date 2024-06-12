Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Rainbow Geese: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4403

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Rainbow Geese is a joyful, colorful quilt by Susan Deshensky, presented by Sara Gallegos. The patchwork units include half-square triangles, flying geese units, and split-point flying geese units—all classic techniques for the quilter’s toolbox. This quilt can support a wide range of looks, from patriotic to traditional to contemporary, so tune in for this episode of Love of Quilting

Tools Used in This Episode

Permanent marker 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Rainbow Geese, originally by Susan Deshensky, in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

