We are all quilters, so I am going to go out on a limb and say that we all love color. We may have different opinions on which colors are the best (and we may all see color slightly differently), but we all love basking in the hue of hue! Additionally, if you are anything like me, you are always looking for ways to improve your sewing space. I’m a sucker for rainbow color themes in my quilts. To be honest, I even sort the apps on my phone in rainbow order, so at this point it is just part of my aesthetic. So I decided to go on the hunt for some fabulous rainbow quilting tools!

It’s also June, the month when we celebrate people being authentically themselves and love them for being who they are. So, we wondered, what rainbow quilting and sewing supplies could we find to create the perfect rainbow-themed sewing space. And boy, what a rabbit hole it was searching for fun sewing notions! Keep reading to see my favorite fun finds that will brighten up any sewing space.

Rainbow Thread

Aurifil thread is a favorite of mine, and a bright, colorful box of thread just makes me so happy! This fabulous thread kit contains 12 large spools of 50 weight 100% cotton thread that is oh-sew fun!

Rainbow Seam Rippers

Let’s just say it—everyone needs to “unsew” sometimes. Why not use colorful seam rippers to make this task a bit more cheerful? This one comes with a few, so you can leave them in multiple spots.

Rainbow Rotary Cutters

The rotary cutter changed everything for quilters. This revolutionary product made quilting faster and easier, and while some people have specific needs for the cutter they use, for others, it can be purely aesthetic. Here is a rainbow of choices — from ROYG to BIV!

Rainbow Fabric

Who can resist an assortment of fabric in a rainbow of colors? I certainly can’t! And this beautiful color wheel of fat quarter fabrics from Connecting Threads are sure to brighten up your stash.

Stick a Pin in the Rainbow

Every quilter needs an assortment of pins for different projects. Here, I found a cute pincushion and my favorite clips—both a colorful addition to your sewing box!

Table-It – Rainbow Style

If your space is small, this origami-like table can fit in a corner, but opens up to give you working room. An added bonus? This table has wheels with casters so you can move your station to a convenient spot when not in use!

Rainbow Wall Art

You may want to decorate your walls now that the tools are under control. From a large color wheel, to sewing décor, your sewing room will instantly look elevated with these striking pieces.

We Can’t Wait to See What You Create!

There’s a reason people love rainbows; their captivating allure of spans countless generations, representing a long-lasting promise of hope, love, and renewal. So whether you celebrate Pride or simply love all things colorful, we hope we’ve inspired you to brighten your sewing space with some fun rainbow quilting tools! And if you’ve been inspired to spice up your studio, be sure to share photos with us on Facebook and Instagram.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy