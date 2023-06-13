Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Save 60% On Our Weekly Deal! > >
ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

Rainbow Quilting Tools to Help You Create The Perfect Sewing Room

Tracy Mooney
0 Comments
rainbow quilting tools

We are all quilters, so I am going to go out on a limb and say that we all love color. We may have different opinions on which colors are the best (and we may all see color slightly differently), but we all love basking in the hue of hue! Additionally, if you are anything like me, you are always looking for ways to improve your sewing space. I’m a sucker for rainbow color themes in my quilts. To be honest, I even sort the apps on my phone in rainbow order, so at this point it is just part of my aesthetic. So I decided to go on the hunt for some fabulous rainbow quilting tools!

It’s also June, the month when we celebrate people being authentically themselves and love them for being who they are. So, we wondered, what rainbow quilting and sewing supplies could we find to create the perfect rainbow-themed sewing space. And boy, what a rabbit hole it was searching for fun sewing notions! Keep reading to see my favorite fun finds that will brighten up any sewing space.

Rainbow Thread

Aurifil thread is a favorite of mine, and a bright, colorful box of thread just makes me so happy! This fabulous thread kit contains 12 large spools of 50 weight 100% cotton thread that is oh-sew fun!

rainbow quilting tools
Aurifil Bright Collection Thread Set

Rainbow Seam Rippers

Let’s just say it—everyone needs to “unsew” sometimes. Why not use colorful seam rippers to make this task a bit more cheerful? This one comes with a few, so you can leave them in multiple spots.

rainbow quilting tools
8Pcs Sewing Seam Ripper Tools
Seam Ripper and Thread Remover Kit

Rainbow Rotary Cutters

The rotary cutter changed everything for quilters. This revolutionary product made quilting faster and easier, and while some people have specific needs for the cutter they use, for others, it can be purely aesthetic. Here is a rainbow of choices — from ROYG to BIV!

Red: Martelli 60mm Rotary Cutter

Orange: ZMAAGG 45mm Rotary Cutter

Yellow: OLFA 60mm Straight Handle Rotary Cutter

Green: SINGER ProSeries 45mm Rotary Cutter

Blue: TrueCut 28mm Rotary Cutter

Violet: Precision Quilting Tools 45mm Rotary Cutter

Rainbow Fabric

Who can resist an assortment of fabric in a rainbow of colors? I certainly can’t! And this beautiful color wheel of fat quarter fabrics from Connecting Threads are sure to brighten up your stash.

rainbow quilting tools
Connecting Threads Rainbow Fat Quarters Bundle

Stick a Pin in the Rainbow

Every quilter needs an assortment of pins for different projects. Here, I found a cute pincushion and my favorite clips—both a colorful addition to your sewing box!

rainbow quilting tools
50 Flat Head Pins and Rainbow Pin Cushion
Clover Wonder Clips 50 pcs Assortment

Table-It – Rainbow Style

If your space is small, this origami-like table can fit in a corner, but opens up to give you working room. An added bonus? This table has wheels with casters so you can move your station to a convenient spot when not in use!

rainbow quilting tools
Best Choice Multipurpose Craft Station

Rainbow Wall Art

You may want to decorate your walls now that the tools are under control. From a large color wheel, to sewing décor, your sewing room will instantly look elevated with these striking pieces.

C&T Publishing Studio Color Wheel

Dignovel Studios 8X10 Sewing Machine

Bolaz 10″ Non-Ticking Wall Clock

Hand Woven Macrame Rainbow

We Can’t Wait to See What You Create!

There’s a reason people love rainbows; their captivating allure of spans countless generations, representing a long-lasting promise of hope, love, and renewal. So whether you celebrate Pride or simply love all things colorful, we hope we’ve inspired you to brighten your sewing space with some fun rainbow quilting tools! And if you’ve been inspired to spice up your studio, be sure to share photos with us on Facebook and Instagram.

Happy Quilting!
Tracy

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks

how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington


Register