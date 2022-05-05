Raised By a Maker: Carrying On the Legacy of Craft

As a crafter, we love nothing more than the feeling of drawing inspiration from the world around us and creating beautiful things with our hands. But have you ever drawn the distinction for where your love of crafting came from? Whether you’re a quilter, a sewist, enjoy dabbling in jewelry or crochet, or picking up your knitting needles – our love of crafting originated somewhere and will continue to live on long after we’re gone. All month, we will delve into this topic and celebrate the legacy of crafting – how and where it began in our lives, who guided our hands, whose hands we guide, thanking those that have nurtured our love of crafting, and celebrating the collaborative nature of the crafting community.

Stories of crafting creativity and tradition all revolve around the same idea – that somebody loved a learned skill so deeply that they were compelled to teach and support others in learning this skill. They are the mothers, fathers, grandparents, aunts, teachers, and friends. They are us or they are the ones who helped us become the passionate makers that we are today.

Lori, co-host of the Quilt & Tell Podcast, and her mom sewing

All month, we will celebrate Raised by a Maker month. We’ll be sharing inspiring, touching, and entertaining stories, and asking you to share yours as well and we’ll even take this conversation into Instagram. You can find stories on our Instagram accounts (shown below), and we encourage you to share your story too using #RaisedByAMaker!

@fonsandporter

@_quilting_daily

@mccallsquilting

@quiltmakermag

@sewnews

@InterweaveBeading

@InterweaveJewelry

@InterweaveCraft

We’ll also have special treats throughout the month when a number of our trusted partners, including The Daylight Company, The Grace Company, and Pfaff will join in sharing some of their own Raised by a Maker stories! Tune in and feel the love with @gracecompanyquilting, @daylightcompanyusa, and @pfaffsewing. Follow @fonsandporter so you don’t miss this one (hint, hint, there might just be a giveaway or three!)

Use #RaisedByAMaker and share your own story about the handmade life. We can’t wait to hear from you!