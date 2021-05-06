Raised by a Maker: Katie Porter and Liz Porter Talk Quilting in Congress

We know her as Liz Porter’s daughter, but to the rest of America, she’s Representative Katie Porter, U.S. Congresswoman from the 45th district in California. In this video, Katie talks with Liz about growing up as a daughter of a successful, self-made, quilting entrepreneur, and how that inspired her own career.

Liz Porter’s legacy is well-known to most quilters. The Hall of Fame quilter worked alongside Marianne Fons to build Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting from a hobby into a thriving business and household name. (To read the story of the founding of Fons & Porter, check out “Partners in Patchwork: The Fons & Porter Story”.)

While building a business, producing and starring in a public television show, editing a magazine, and designing and sewing quilts, Liz Porter was also raising her three children.

In the video, as she chats with her mother, Katie Porter recalls the early years. “One of the things I remember as a kid was getting to watch you succeed at your business, and be really proud of watching your business grow. And I would go to sleep listening to the sound of the sewing machine. “

The Early Days of Fons & Porter

Being raised by a maker—one as ambitious, entrepreneurial, and energetic as Liz Porter—left a lasting impression on Katie Porter, that has surfaced in a different way as an adult.

“I remember, as a kid, people stopping us and saying, ‘Is that YOU? Liz Porter?!’” says Katie Porter. “And the same thing happens to me now, with my kids, ‘Is it YOU? Congresswoman Porter?!’”

Representative Porter Shares Liz Porter’s First Quilt

Watch for two special quilts in the video, the VERY first quilt Liz Porter ever made, and Corona Del Mar, a quilt that Liz Porter sewed for Katie and is hanging in her Washington D.C., office. (Find the pattern here!)