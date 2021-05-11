Raised by a Maker: Teaching Kids to Sew and Quilt

May is Raised by a Maker Month and I thought I would share some tips for teaching kids to sew and quilt. First, I will give you my background. In my family, my grandmother liked to crochet. My mother and sister were garment sewists. One of my early memories was being four years old and wanting to make a quilt. I was always creative as a child. I dabbled in cross stitch, crochet, and sewing, but I didn’t make my first quilt until I was in my early 20s when I had my first child. I have three kids and they all are intensely creative adults who all are makers in their own right.

In 2012, I got my first job working for a quilting magazine and was tasked in creating patterns specifically for kids learning to sew. I had “junior editors” who ranged in age from 4 to 16, so it was an interesting challenge to find something that was interesting to all of them. I created patterns for 7 years and I taught a sewing club for kids at my local quilt shop for 2 years. Teaching kids to sew is something that I have enjoyed for quite some time. I had no idea how rewarding I would find passing on a love of needle and thread.

Kids will try anything—so don’t shy away from teaching them. In the photo, a student tries couching on a sit-down quilting machine (BERNINA Q20).

What I learned about teaching kids to sew

For kids, it’s about the journey, not the destination. They want to try something new, learn a new technique.

Kids don’t need to finish. Sometimes they just want to try something new and if they don’t enjoy it, that’s okay!

A creative outlet is a creative outlet. It doesn’t matter if they are just playing with fabric or making a quilt. The benefits are the same.

Kids like to fondle fabric just like we do.

So where do you start?

My youngest was the one who ultimately taught me how to teach kids to sew. I’m not sure why I took such a “zen” approach with her. I guess I had learned from the mistakes I made with her older brother—who ran over his finger with the sewing machine because I sent him to a kids class instead of sitting him on my knee. He never sewed again.

This was my bio photo for years because my main job was designing for kids.

The Beginning

With Cydney, I started by just letting her play with a mini charm pack. I realized just playing with fabric was enough for her some days.

Make a simple memory/matching game using a mini charm pack or fabrics you cut up. Start out with just a few matching fabrics and make it harder by adding more pairs.

We came up with a memory game using matching fabric squares. We started with 8 squares and worked our way up to 16 or 20 squares at a time. She had hours of enjoyment playing our matching game. I shared this tip with friends and would share the game with my young friends when I babysat for them. All of them loved it.

From there, I found simple projects that could be done in small amounts of time or that I could break up into manageable chunks. Her first project was a Nine-Patch block that she sewed together when she was five. Within a few years, she made her first quilt with my help.

Anything Goes! Let kids pick out fabrics so they are engaged. Simple sewing projects are a great start, but really what is most important is that it is something they want to make.

Fun sewing projects for kids

Easy projects with simple shapes

Felt and cotton

Doll Quilts and accessories

Toys

Pillowcases

Buying a machine

At first, I let her use a machine made for kids, but it was loud and hurt her sensitive ears. I started letting her use my machine and learned quickly that she was getting very used to my high-end machine features—things that don’t come on machines that I consider “beginner” machines.

After years of working with kids, I came up with my dream list of features to look for in a sewing machine for a child or teen.

The kids in the photo are sewing on Eversewn Sparrow sewing machines. They are reasonably priced machines that have most of features on my “must-have” list.

Features to look for in sewing machines for kids and teens

Speed Control – Speed control is great because it gives the user control while they are getting used to using a foot pedal. I call it “turtle mode” to slow the machine down for better accuracy.

Needle Threader – Let’s face it, threading a needle by hand is hard. Even a basic needle threader is better than none.

Easy to understand settings – Make sure the settings are easy enough that they don’t need to read the manual just to change from a straight stitch to a zigzag. You don’t want a machine that will cause frustration.

Push button is better than manual – A machine that has at least a few stitches and buttons to push to choose stitches is easier to use than a machine with dials. You may need to pay slightly more, but it will be so much easier to use for your child.

Shop at your local quilt shop or sewing machine dealer – A store that sells sewing machines offers support. They have beginner sewing classes and can help you or your child work through a problem with the sewing machine. You also will likely be able to trade that machine in later for a newer model. You can’t get that from a big-box store.

Ultimately, you want a machine that is easy to use and sturdy enough to last them for a few years.

But my best tip is to remember to let them have fun! If they have fun creating, this is a hobby that will last for a lifetime.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy