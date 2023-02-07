If you’re a quilter on the hunt for Random Acts of Kindness Day ideas, then look no further! Quilting Daily’s Editorial Director Denise McKenna has found just the thing. Read on to see how you can help bring joy to someone else’s life through quilting.

Spread Joy Through Quilting

The quilters I know are exceptionally generous and giving people as I’m sure you are as well. So what better way to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17 than by making a gift for child in need? Project Linus is a national non-profit organization that provides handmade blankets for seriously ill or traumatized children.

Check out the Project Linus website here!

Their mission is to “provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets and afghans, lovingly created by volunteer “blanketeers.” It’s also the goal of Project Linus to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity for the public, which in turn benefits children.

Project Linus: Inspiring Kindness for Over 25 Years

Project Linus was established in 1995 after Karen Loucks read an article in Parade Magazine about a 3-year-old girl named Laura who was battling leukemia. Throughout her two long years of intensive chemotherapy, Laura relied on her special “blankie” for a feeling of safety and security.

Photo courtesy of emholk from Getty Images Plus.

After reading this, Karen decided to provide homemade blankets to Denver’s Rocky Mountain Children’s Cancer Center. This marked the beginning of Project Linus and to date the project has delivered more than 9 million blankets to children in need.

The national policy of Project Linus is to accept all sizes and styles of blankets that are new, handmade, and washable. Blankets are donated to children ages 0-18 and are never donated to adults.

Photo courtesy of gece33 from Getty Images Signature.

Contact your local chapter to find out any specific requirements or special needs that they may have. Make a blanket and return it to the chapter. They will then take your blanket to a hospital or other facility to be given to a deserving child.

National Make a Blanket Day

National Make a Blanket Day was designated by Project Linus in an effort to bring more awareness to the cause. Typically it’s held on the third Saturday in February each year. Believe it or not, the group can attribute the collection of 75,000-100,00 blankets to National Make a Blanket Day!

Color Me by Mary Hertel

The observation of this day began in 1999 after the horrific events at Columbine High School in Littleton, CO. Suddenly, Project Linus found themselves needing a large quantity of blankets very quickly.

Chapters from around the country organized “blanket bees” and then sent their creations to Denver chapters for distribution. After the 1999 blanket bee for Columbine victims, National Make a Blanket Day was created.

Each chapter could host activities to promote Project Linus or create blankets to add the project’s inventory. The next National Make a Blanket Day will take place on February 18, 2023!

You are welcome to use any pattern you like to make your blanket however, Project Linus offers many free patterns on their website including patterns for quilting, knitting and crocheting.

Here at Quiltmaker magazine we are proud to have been supporting Project Linus by providing free quilt patterns since 2000. We have 19 patterns available for free download on our website including patterns for car quilts, animal quilts and traditional block quilts, along with many others.

Brighten Someone’s Day

We hope that these Random Acts of Kindness Day ideas have inspired you to consider making a quilt for Project Linus (or another organization that is special to you). Let’s spread some kindness!