Re-Discover the Wonders of Wool!

Since 2013, Sonoma Wool Company has been creating unique products for the home using locally sourced wool. This entirely renewable resource is harvested from American farms and processed on American soil. Sonoma Wool Company may have started with a love of the land and conserving all that it provides, but it has grown to be so much more. By working exclusively with small family-owned ranches, they have made an impact on local economies and helped support small farms. Sonoma Wool believes that investing in local communities and strengthening the economy by partnering with family-owned ranches is good business. And they have met their goals by creating innovative, sustainable, and high-quality products all made from wool.

Sonoma Wool is sourced from family-owned ranches and supports local economies.

Who knew how versatile wool can be? Many of us are aware of the benefits of wearing wool in winter: it is breathable, dries quickly, allows air to circulate, and is naturally warm and cozy. But there is so much more to this humble fiber. It is all-natural, sustainable, and completely renewable – plus extremely versatile. No one has ever invented a fiber that replicates all the qualities of natural wool!

The wonders of wool can be explored by quilters: have you tried wool batting?

Read on to learn more about how Sonoma Wool has harnessed the wonders of wool and created a line of products that will transform the way you think about caring for your home, your community, and your craft.

Wool is Sturdy, Absorbent, and Long Lasting

Natural wool is sturdy, moisture resistant, and absorbs heat. These qualities make it the perfect surface for pressing everything from dress shirts to quilt blocks.

Imagine: your entire ironing surface is optimized with wool!

Sonoma Wool’s Ironing Pad is cut to fit a standard ironing board and covers the entire surface with a thick layer of felted wool. Its size has enormous benefits and is designed to be positioned beneath an ironing board cover which holds it in place. This pad creates a smooth and sturdy base for all your ironing needs and is a dream for pressing quilt tops and seams.

This pressing pad is travel-ready or the perfect pressing pad for small spaces.

In addition, the Sonoma Wool Pressing Pad is available in two sizes, perfect for small spaces and taking along to quilt classes!

Wool is… Soft, Warm, and Cuddly

Natural wool is durable and soft. We’ve all heard how wool quilt batting is a dream to stitch, and Sonoma Wool’s 100% Natural Wool Batting doesn’t disappoint. It is thick and lofty, creating definition with each layer of hand or machine stitching.

The needle moved so smoothly through the quilt sandwich for this sample using Sonoma Wool Batting.

Made from wool fibers that have been washed but not chemically treated or bonded, this batting is likely to be a game changer for those who want an eco-friendly alternative to commercial batting. Wool batting provides a soft drape and high loft while resisting creases when folded. It is fire resistant, durable, and long lasting. Whether you make functional quilts that adorn a child’s bed or art quilts with high-definition trapunto, this batting will fit the bill. You’ll love its beauty, functionality, and knowing that each quilt you make with this exquisite fiber will last a lifetime.

Wool is… Naturally Resistant to Mold/Mildew

Bring the simplicity of nature’s beauty into your kitchen with a functional yet beautiful Dish Drying Mat that will last for years.

Sonoma Wool’s Dish Drying Mat is a game changer!

Wool repels water while also absorbing up to 30% of its own weight in moisture, making it the perfect material for use in the kitchen. The Dish Drying Mat cushions your dishes and air-dries between uses with no problematic mold or mildew. Pair the mat with a stylish Linen Sleeve, and you’re ready to clean up in style.

Wool is.. a Superior Fiber

Sheep are shorn – essentially given a harmless “haircut” – each spring, yielding the wool that finds its way into every Sonoma Wool product. In essence, this by-product of raising sheep has made an incredible impact on our world because of its many superior qualities. When you choose to sew, press, clean, or quilt with wool products, you are living just a bit closer to the land. And when, after years of constant use, those products wear out, they can be safely composted and nurture the earth as they decompose.

We Believe in the Wonders of Wool!

We believe in the Wonders of Wool and know you will, too!