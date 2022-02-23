Re-imagine Your Art | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 26

Over the course of a career, artists evolve and change. Their vast body of work may morph as they explore different genres, techniques, and subjects with varying levels of success.

In this episode, we discuss the value of regularly re-imagining your art – and how one art quilter, Margaret Abramshe, approaches that concept, finding new and exciting ways to re-imagine and re-frame it.

Margaret’s award-winning quilt, “Aunt Gin”

Meet Margaret Abramshe

Margaret discovered art quilting after retiring from her career as a public school art teacher. In her recent work, she takes old family photographs and manipulates them digitally, then with textile paint and other media, to transform them into her textile art.

While living in Colorado, Margaret joined the Frontrange Contemporary Quilters. She had never heard of an art quilt, but quickly discovered Studio Art Quilt Associates (SAQA) and jumped in feet first.

Abramshe calls herself “the Metaphysical Quilter” because her work “transcends the physical” – into a realm that is spiritual and intellectual.

Margaret has continually evaluated her work as an artist and found ways to re-imagine and re-frame it in exciting ways.

Website: metaphysicalquilter.com

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

Artists:

Faith Ringgold

Betty Busby

Lyric Montgomery Kinard

Bisa Butler

Lea McComas

David Salle

Go Tell It at the Quilt Show Recording

This Episode’s Quote

“Edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It’s your masterpiece, after all.”

– Nathan W. Morris

