Read All About It | Quilt & Tell Podcast

Best-selling author Marie Bostwick joins the show to discuss her latest book The Restoration of Celia Fairchild. In Fine Finishes, we talk to Laura Coia from the popular YouTube channel Sew Very Easy. She talks about her latest project, The Travelling Quiltcase. Listen in!

Opening Segment

Tracy and Ginger catch up

Ginger’s Block Project. Follow Ginger on Instagram to see her progress. https://www.instagram.com/gstquiltsandsews/

Tracy talks about the 200th issue of Quiltmaker magazine.

Open Studios | Marie Bostwick

Marie Bostwick is a New York Times and USA Today Bestseller of heartwarming fiction for women. Drawing on her lifelong love of quilting and themes of special relevance to modern women, Marie’s Cobbled Court Quilt series has gained a dedicated following among quilters as well as those who’ve never threaded a needle. The first book in the series, A Single Thread (2008) is now in its eighteenth printing. Marie’s most recent novel, The Restoration of Celia Fairchild, was published with William Morrow in the spring of 2021.

Marie lives in Oregon with Brad, her husband of thirty-seven years. When not writing, she enjoys quilting, reading, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Marie travels extensively, speaking at libraries, bookstores, quilt guilds, and at quilt shows.

Marie’s latest book, The Restoration of Celia Fairchild, is available in bookstores now.

Fine Finishes | Laura Coia

The Travelling Quiltcase

It’s like a travelling round robin. Add your square or row to the quilt in the quiltcase, share a picture on Facebook, take a gift, leave a gift, and then pass the quiltcase on to a friend! Go to travellingquiltcase.com for information on the Travelling Quiltcase project.

Follow Laura’s YouTube channel Sew Very Easy: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaSrQrJOmfFjI6Jl_V3WiJw

