✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

This past Friday, September 6th, we celebrated National Read a Book Day! And let’s be honest—at Quilting Daily, we adore a good book almost as much as we love a cozy quilt. (Almost.) So, to honor this fabulous day, we’ve stitched together a delightful collection of bookish quilts for all you quilting bibliophiles out there. Dive into these literary-inspired masterpieces—no bookmark needed! Read on for our list of book inspired quilt patterns.

Book Inspired Quilt Patterns

1 First up is for all the mystery book lovers. The Queen of Mystery quilt pattern. Queen of Mystery quilt designed by Siobhan Fitzpatrick. “This quilt is an ode to all things mystery. As a huge fan of cozy mysteries, I wanted a way to pay homage to the true queen of mystery, Agatha Christie. Using the Braille alphabet in quilt block form, I put one of her famous quotes on the quilt. It reads, “Imagination is a good servant but a bad master. The simplest explanation is always the most likely,” from her first book The Mysterious Affair at Strles, first published in 1920, which introduced the world to Hercule Poirot. The majority of people would not recognize the writing on the quilt; it would essentially be coded and a perfect homage to a mystery writer. I can’t think of anything better than snuggling up in a quilt devoted to the queen of mystery and cracking open a good book with a cup of hot tea on a snowy night!” – Siobhan Fitzpatrick 2 Step into the elegance of the Regency era with The Ball at Netherfield quilt by Natalie Crabtree. Inspired by the grandeur of the iconic ball in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, this project blends intricate patterns and rich fabrics to capture the romance of the event. Bring a touch of Austen’s world to your home with this stunning quilt that celebrates the splendor of a bygone era. The Ball at Netherfield quilt designed by Natalie Crabtree. 3 The Friendship Crossings quilt is inspired by the wonderful book Charlotte’s Web by E. B. White. Friendship Crossings quilt designed by Carol Moellers. “One of mv favorite books is Charlotte’s Web.” Carol said. “I enjoyed it as a child but did not fully understand the multiple lessons the book was trying to teach until later in life. The book was given to me by my parents after the passing of my Grandma.

I was very close to Grandma; she taught me so many things. We had a special friendship even though there were decades between our ages. She passed away from cancer when I was 12, but she will always have a special place in my heart. I am now in my 60s, but the story in Charlotte’s Web reminds me of my innocence and all the friendships that have occurred during my lifetime. Friendship Crossing is a tribute to these wonderful friendships in my life.” – Carol Moellers 4 Windmills draws inspiration from Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote. Through its simple patchwork and thoughtful value placement, this quilt weaves a timeless tribute to the classic tale. Windmills quilt designed by Pat Arnott. “Windmills remind me of the literary legend, Don Quixote,” Pat said. “Chasing windmills has become synonymous with the belief in the impossible dream. If you don’t attempt the difficult or seemingly impossible, you will never accomplish anything or overcome the obstacles.

This design came out of my curiosity about color and value. It is impressive because of the value placement from dark in the center to light at the edges. It would be interesting to see the quilt with light colors in the center; I think the quilt would appear to shine from the middle rather than ‘sink’ in the middle.” – Pat Arnott 5 Speaking of windmills, here is another quilt pattern featuring them. The Tilting Windmills quilt by Diane Harris is a scrappy twin-size quilt, featuring charming pinwheel designs. Ideal for college students or for curling up with a good book, this quilt uses fabric scraps effectively and assembles quickly. With its easy-to-assemble blocks, you’ll have a beautiful quilt ready in no time.

Tilting Windmills quit designed by Diane Harris

If you’re all about these quilt patterns, dive into the McCalls Quilting January/February 2024 issue! It’s bursting with Literary Love and showcases even more book-inspired quilts that’ll have you dreaming in fabric and fiction.

Happy reading and sewing!

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up