Tracy catches everyone up on the events of the summer, then shares one of her favorite guests with you. Jenny Doan talks about how her town Hamilton, Missouri, became a quilting destination, but we also talk about how she learned to sew and why her parents insisted upon signing her up for 4-H. Then stick around for a special Fine Finishes sponsored by HandiQuilter!

Open Studios | Jenny Doan

Jenny and Tracy at Quilt Market, May 2015. Jenny gave Tracy a lesson in standing for the camera—stand straight, hand on hip, lean forward, SMILE!

Jenny Doan from Missouri Star Quilt Company joins Quilt & Tell to chat about her quilting life.

Jenny’s Grandmother embroidered a block like this every day. Jenny turned the blocks into quilts for her family—she didn’t even know she was quilting.

Missouri Star Quilt Company

Fine Finishes | Brought to You by HandiQuilter

HandiQuilter educator Micki Chappelear joins Tracy to discuss thread weight and how to use it in your longarm.

