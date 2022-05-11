Rising Stars: Kellie Cotton | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 76

The Q&T team has found another rising star of the quilt world, Kellie Cotton of Laughing Otter Studios. Tracy, Lori and Ginger were blown away by her Baby Yoda mosaic quilt and love following her on Instagram and think you should all check her out. In Fine Finishes, Tracy and Ginger ask each other what advice would the beginner quilter in them give to their current quilter selves. Their answers may just surprise you.

Welcome | Tracy and Ginger

Ginger’s Quilted Jacket

Ginger’s sweet roller skates and camp shirt!

Tracy and her daughter Cydney drew inspiration from the look on the left and created the perfect prom dress!

Every prom dress should have wings!

Open Studio | Kellie Cotton

Follow Kellie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laughingotterstudios/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaughingOtterStudios

Kellie’s Baby Yoda mosaic quilt

Kellie’s Monsters Inc. mosaic quilt

Dresden plates by Kellie

Quilts for Kentucky:

Quilt donations may be mailed to

Cotton’s Auction House

2300 Otter Lake Loop

Hanson KY 42413

attn: Quilts for Kentucky

My Neighbor Totoro

This guy is who Tracy and Ginger were gushing about in the podcast, this is My Neighbor Totoro. Be sure to let Ginger know if you find him on any fabric!

Waynes World: Party on!

via GIFER

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews