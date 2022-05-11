Rising Stars: Kellie Cotton | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 76

The Q&T team has found another rising star of the quilt world, Kellie Cotton of Laughing Otter Studios. Tracy, Lori and Ginger were blown away by her Baby Yoda mosaic quilt and love following her on Instagram and think you should all check her out. In Fine Finishes, Tracy and Ginger ask each other what advice would the beginner quilter in them give to their current quilter selves. Their answers may just surprise you.
Welcome | Tracy and Ginger
Open Studio | Kellie Cotton
Follow Kellie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laughingotterstudios/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaughingOtterStudios
Quilts for Kentucky:
Quilt donations may be mailed to
Cotton’s Auction House
2300 Otter Lake Loop
Hanson KY 42413
attn: Quilts for Kentucky
My Neighbor Totoro
Waynes World: Party on!
