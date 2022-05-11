Articles, Meet the Artist, Quilt & Tell, Trending

Rising Stars: Kellie Cotton | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 76

By: Tracy Mooney, Posted on
Quilt & Tell Podcast episode 76 blog header
11
May

The Q&T team has found another rising star of the quilt world, Kellie Cotton of Laughing Otter Studios. Tracy, Lori and Ginger were blown away by her Baby Yoda mosaic quilt and love following her on Instagram and think you should all check her out.  In Fine Finishes, Tracy and Ginger ask each other what advice would the beginner quilter in them give to their current quilter selves.  Their answers may just surprise you.  

Welcome | Tracy and Ginger

Ginger’s Quilted Jacket
Ginger’s sweet roller skates and camp shirt!
Tracy and her daughter Cydney drew inspiration from the look on the left and created the perfect prom dress!
Every prom dress should have wings!

Open Studio | Kellie Cotton  

Follow Kellie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laughingotterstudios/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaughingOtterStudios

Kellie’s Baby Yoda mosaic quilt
Kellie’s Monsters Inc. mosaic quilt
Dresden plates by Kellie

Quilts for Kentucky:

Quilt donations may be mailed to
Cotton’s Auction House
2300 Otter Lake Loop
Hanson KY 42413
attn: Quilts for Kentucky

My Neighbor Totoro

This guy is who Tracy and Ginger were gushing about in the podcast, this is  My Neighbor Totoro.  Be sure to let Ginger know if you find him on any fabric!

Waynes World: Party on!

via GIFER

