Rising Stars- Shereece Spain | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 71

Tracy, Lori and Ginger are starting a new series of interviews where they spotlight up and coming quilters we should all know! In this episode, our chatty trio introduces rising star Shereece Spain from Sew Hooked on Treasures. After we get to know Shereece, Tracy shares not one, but two letters from our amazing listeners.
SUBSCRIBE:
Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify
Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!
Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger
Adam Rateliff— https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEluFTlEOZUjm17Q-aowusg
Power Tools with Thread— https://www.youtube.com/c/PowerToolswithThread
Open Studio | Shereece Spain
Link to Stronger Together— https://blog.fatquartershop.com/the-stronger-together-quilt-along/
Pattern— https://www.fatquartershop.com/sew-alongs/stronger-together
Follow Shereece
Website— https://www.sewhookedontreasures.com/
Instagram— https://www.instagram.com/sewhookedontreasures/
Facebook— https://www.facebook.com/sewhookedontreasures
Letters from Listeners
TALK TO US!
Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/
Email us: [email protected]
FOLLOW THE HOSTS
Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews