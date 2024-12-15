Shopping Cart

Robe & Cable Motifs for Quilting: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4503

Rope and cable motifs are classic way to quilt sashings and borders. Angela Huffman presents three methods for quilting this design: using a template, quilting free-motion, and using software. She’ll also explore free-motion fillers for contemporary motifs. Whether you quilt on a longarm quilting machine or a domestic sewing machine, add ropes and cables to your quilting repertoire! 

Tools Used in This Episode

Westalee Design 2-1/2” Continuous Rope and Echo Template 

Rope-a-Dope longarm quilting ruler from DeLoa’s Quilt Shop

Straightedge longarm quilting ruler from APQS 

TrueGrips

Millenium from APQS with Quilt Path software 

Ruler base from APQS 

Ruler foot from APQS 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Comfy Cozy Christmas, originally by Lynn Brown, in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4500 series eBooklet!

