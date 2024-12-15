Robe & Cable Motifs for Quilting: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4503
Rope and cable motifs are classic way to quilt sashings and borders. Angela Huffman presents three methods for quilting this design: using a template, quilting free-motion, and using software. She’ll also explore free-motion fillers for contemporary motifs. Whether you quilt on a longarm quilting machine or a domestic sewing machine, add ropes and cables to your quilting repertoire!
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
Rope-a-Dope longarm quilting ruler from DeLoa’s Quilt Shop
✓
Straightedge longarm quilting ruler from APQS
✓
Ruler base from APQS
✓
Ruler foot from APQS
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
You’ll find Comfy Cozy Christmas, originally by Lynn Brown, in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4500 series eBooklet!
From our Shop
