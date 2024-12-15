Robe & Cable Motifs for Quilting: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4503

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Rope and cable motifs are classic way to quilt sashings and borders. Angela Huffman presents three methods for quilting this design: using a template, quilting free-motion, and using software. She’ll also explore free-motion fillers for contemporary motifs. Whether you quilt on a longarm quilting machine or a domestic sewing machine, add ropes and cables to your quilting repertoire!

Tools Used in This Episode

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Comfy Cozy Christmas, originally by Lynn Brown, in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4500 series eBooklet!

